Biden to Pay Respects to Former Pennsylvania First Lady Ellen Casey in Scranton

President Joe Biden will privately pay his respects Thursday to former Pennsylvania first lady Ellen Casey, who died last week at the age of 91.

Ellen Casey was the widow of the late Pennsylvania Gov. Robert P. Casey and the mother of Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa. The White House announced that Biden will pay his respects before a viewing at St. Peter’s Cathedral in Scranton.

"On the many trips I’ve taken home to Scranton over the decades, one of the things I’ve looked forward to most was the chance to visit or talk with Ellen Casey – I truly loved her," Biden said in a statement after Casey's passing.

The president and Casey are both Scranton natives.