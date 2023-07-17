Biden To Meet With Vatican Emissary During His Three-Day Visit To DC 

President Joe Biden is expected to meet with a high-level Vatican emissary on Tuesday during his three-day trip to Washington, D.C.
Cardinal Matteo Zuppi is expected to meet with Biden regarding Russia’s forcible displacement of nearly 20,000 Ukrainian children since the beginning of the war, a familiar source said.
The Holy See said Zuppi’s mission for his trip is to “promote peace in Ukraine.”
Joe Donnelly, the U.S. ambassador to the Vatican, is also expected to be present at some of Zuppi’s meetings while in D.C.
- Vatican Pressing Ahead With Plan To Reunite Ukrainian Children With Their Families Who Were Taken To Russia
- Biden To Meet With Zelenskyy During NATO Summit
- Biden Links Climate, Jobs in Philadelphia Visit
- US Chip Company Executives Meet With Biden Administration on China Policy
- Biden to Tout 600 New Jobs in South Carolina Visit
The meeting comes as the Holy See works to safely secure the safe return of the children.
The International Criminal Court in the Hague issued arrest warrants in March for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova “for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics