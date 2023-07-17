Biden To Meet With Vatican Emissary During His Three-Day Visit To DC 

President Joe Biden is expected to meet with a high-level Vatican emissary on Tuesday during his three-day trip to Washington, D.C.

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi is expected to meet with Biden regarding Russia’s forcible displacement of nearly 20,000 Ukrainian children since the beginning of the war, a familiar source said.

The Holy See said Zuppi’s mission for his trip is to “promote peace in Ukraine.”

Joe Donnelly, the U.S. ambassador to the Vatican, is also expected to be present at some of Zuppi’s meetings while in D.C.

The meeting comes as the Holy See works to safely secure the safe return of the children.

The International Criminal Court in the Hague issued arrest warrants in March for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova “for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.”