Biden To Meet With Vatican Emissary During His Three-Day Visit To DC  - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Biden To Meet With Vatican Emissary During His Three-Day Visit To DC 

The two are expected to meet regarding the Russian deportation of Ukrainian children

Published |Updated
Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Pope Francis (R) embraces new Cardinal Italian prelate Matteo Maria Zuppi (L) after he appointed him during an Ordinary Public Consistory for the creation of new cardinals, for the imposition of the biretta, the consignment of the ring and the assignment of the Title or Diaconate, on October 5, 2019 at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images

President Joe Biden is expected to meet with a high-level Vatican emissary on Tuesday during his three-day trip to Washington, D.C. 

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi is expected to meet with Biden regarding Russia’s forcible displacement of nearly 20,000 Ukrainian children since the beginning of the war, a familiar source said.

The Holy See said Zuppi’s mission for his trip is to “promote peace in Ukraine.”  

Joe Donnelly, the U.S. ambassador to the Vatican, is also expected to be present at some of Zuppi’s meetings while in D.C. 

Read More

The meeting comes as the Holy See works to safely secure the safe return of the children. 

The International Criminal Court in the Hague issued arrest warrants in March for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova “for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.