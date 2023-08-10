Biden Marks Anniversary of Law Expanding Benefits for Veterans Exposed to Toxic Burn Pits

President Joe Biden marked the one-year anniversary of a law that expanded health care benefits for military veterans who were exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances during a visit to Utah on Thursday.

“We have many obligations as a nation. We only have one truly sacred obligation, and that's to equip those we send into harm's way and care for them and their families when they come home and when they don’t,” Biden said during a speech at the George E. Wahlen Department of Veteran Affairs Medical Center in Salt Lake City. “One year ago today, we met that sacred obligation when I signed, after fighting so damn hard for, the PACT Act to sign it into law.”

The law – called the PACT Act – represents the most significant expansion of benefits and services for toxic exposed veterans and survivors in more than 30 years. It’s also a deeply personal issue for the president, who has previously tied the toxic burn pits his son Beau was exposed to during his military service to the brain cancer that resulted in his death at age 46.

During his remarks in Salt Lake City, Biden spoke briefly about his late son, saying that Beau and his unit spent roughly a year near a burn pit. Biden noted that although his son was “the fittest guy in his unit,” he came home and later died of glioblastoma, a fast growing brain tumor.

“It's personal for my family,” he said.

Biden visited a Veterans Affairs hospital in Salt Lake City on Thursday, as part of a swing through several western states this week. The president is also slated to attend a fundraiser in Park City before heading back to Washington, D.C.

Republican Gov. Spencer Cox of Utah was in attendance for Biden’s remarks, which the president thanked him for. The law, which is part of Biden’s “unity agenda,” received bipartisan support in Congress.

The US Department of Veterans Affairs has been spreading the word on PACT Act-related health care and benefits with the largest coordinated outreach campaign in VA history, according to the department. As of August 5, the VA spent more than $10.5 million on advertising to drive millions to its benefits site, VA.gov/PACT. The campaign has also included summer events across the country, partnerships with companies and churches, and public service announcements from Biden, members of Congress, and comedian Jon Stewart.

The agency says the outreach campaign helped lead to record numbers of benefits claims, including claims beyond the PACT Act, along with more than 4.1 million veteran toxic exposure screenings and a sharp increase in VA health care enrollments.

Those who applied or submitted an “intent to file” by August 9 were eligible to have their benefits backdated to August 10, 2022, the day the bill was signed into law.

Overall, the White House said that VA has delivered more than $1.85 billion in earned PACT Act-related benefits to veterans and their survivors.

The VA has also processed 458,659 PACT Act claims since August 10, 2022, according to the White House.

“It's a dual impact of helping folks who are impacted by toxic exposures but also getting them VA health care for other things like mental health, suicide prevention, all those other key services,” said Jimmy Anderson, former White House Director of Veterans Engagement who served when the law was signed.

Biden’s trip to Utah, rather than states that are more densely populated with veterans, “sends a signal that the president is willing to go anywhere to communicate the importance of the PACT Act,” Anderson said.

Next steps for burn pit victims

Still, some veterans advocates say there’s more to be done. The group Burn Pits 360 has raised concerns that the PACT Act hasn’t removed the burden of proof for veterans experiencing unexplained shortness of breath and those who have “biopsy-proven constrictive bronchiolitis.”

And the next steps for the law could also pose challenges for the administration.

David Shulkin, former US Secretary of Veterans Affairs, said the first phase of the law was to communicate the benefits of this program, which he said he gave the administration an “A+” on.

But he said the challenge is now making sure that the benefit claims get processed quickly and that there are health care professionals who can create the right pathway for veterans who enter primarily with respiratory disorders or shortness of breath.

“In order to fulfill our obligations to these veterans, this is still a long path to go,” Shulkin said. “We have to make sure that these veterans, now that they are getting into the system, are going to get the care and services and benefits that they definitely deserve.”