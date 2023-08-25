Biden to ‘Likely Recommend’ Everyone Receive New COVID Vaccine
The president said he also requested more funding for vaccine development from Congress
President Joe Biden told reporters Friday his administration will "likely recommend" everyone get the new COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves against the latest variant.
"Tentatively, not decided finally, tentatively it is recommended - it is likely to be recommended - that everybody get it," Biden said, according to a White House pool report.
Biden also said that he had requested new funding from Congress for the development of a new vaccine.
"I signed off this morning on a proposal to present to the Congress," he said.
COVID continues to spread, with new strains, such as Fornax, emerging. COVID cases and deaths have risen in some areas of the country over the summer, and new boosters are expected some time in the fall to deal with the novel strains of the virus.
Biden is vacationing on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe in a home owned by billionaire and climate activist Tom Steyer. The White House said the president is renting the house at "fair market value."
- One in Four Children Do Not Receive All Recommended Vaccines: Study
- Babies with vaccinated moms are less likely to be hospitalized with covid
- New York Repealing COVID Vaccine Mandate for Healthcare Workers
- Updated COVID Vaccines Available Soon: CDC
- Can a COVID-19 Vaccine Limit Long COVID Symptoms?
- 3 COVID Vaccines Might Do the Trick for Those Most Vulnerable: Study
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics
- DeSantis Campaign Rejects Trump Claim he Will Drop White House Bid, Run for Senate: ‘Fake News’Politics
- Conservative National Review Calls for Asa Hutchinson to Drop White House Bid: ‘Pointless Exercise’Politics
- Freedom Caucus Member Proposes Blocking Federal Funds for Trump ProsecutionsPolitics
- Mayorkas Rejects Criticism From NY Over Migrant Crisis, Makes Operational Recommendations: ReportPolitics
- Arkansas Legislative Council Authorizes Study to Simplify Concealed-Carry LawsPolitics
- North Dakota Gov. Burgum Says He Would Not Be Trump Vice PresidentPolitics
- Conservative Anti-Trump Group Launches Campaign Hitting Him Over Georgia IndictmentPolitics
- Michael Cohen Says He Was ‘Appalled’ by Trump Getting ‘Royal Treatment’ in GeorgiaPolitics
- Trump’s DC Trial Over Attempts to Overthrow Election Slated for March 2024, a Day Before Super TuesdayPolitics
- Lawmakers Want to Add to Biden’s Emergency Spending RequestPolitics
- Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s JurisdictionPolitics