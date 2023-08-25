Biden to ‘Likely Recommend’ Everyone Receive New COVID Vaccine

President Joe Biden told reporters Friday his administration will "likely recommend" everyone get the new COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves against the latest variant.

"Tentatively, not decided finally, tentatively it is recommended - it is likely to be recommended - that everybody get it," Biden said, according to a White House pool report.

Biden also said that he had requested new funding from Congress for the development of a new vaccine.

"I signed off this morning on a proposal to present to the Congress," he said.

President Joe Biden speaks to reporters after taking a pilates class followed by a spin class with First Lady Jill Biden and members of their family in South Lake Tahoe, California on August 23, 2023. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

COVID continues to spread, with new strains, such as Fornax, emerging. COVID cases and deaths have risen in some areas of the country over the summer, and new boosters are expected some time in the fall to deal with the novel strains of the virus.

Biden is vacationing on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe in a home owned by billionaire and climate activist Tom Steyer. The White House said the president is renting the house at "fair market value."