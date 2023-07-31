Biden to Keep Space Command in Colorado Instead of Moving to Alabama - The Messenger
Politics
Biden to Keep Space Command in Colorado Instead of Moving to Alabama

In the final days of his presidency, Trump proposed Alabama as the permanent home for branch's headquarters

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
President Joe Biden delivers a speech on NATO at the Vilnius University in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 12, 2023, after the end of the NATO Summit. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

President Joe Biden is planning on keeping U.S. Space Command headquarters in Colorado.

"Today, following a thorough and deliberate evaluation process, and after consultation with Secretary Austin and weighing the input of senior military leaders, President Biden notified the Department of Defense that he has selected Colorado Springs as the permanent location of the U.S. Space Command Headquarters," Department of Defense Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder announced in a statement.

Senior U.S. officials told the Associated Press earlier on Monday that Gen. James Dickinson, the head of Space Command, convinced Biden to reject a proposal to move the headquarters to Alabama, which Air Force leaders had pushed for.

The AP reported that Biden is concerned that a move would negatively impact readiness at a time when the U.S. and China are competing in the space arena.

In the final days of his presidency, Donald Trump announced Space Command, created in 2019, would move from Colorado Springs, Colorado to Huntsville, Alabama, which led to several reviews.

"I hope you know that. [They] said they were looking for a home and I single-handedly said ‘let’s go to Alabama. They wanted it. I said let’s go to Alabama. I love Alabama," Trump said in 2021 about the proposed Alabama move.

Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, criticized Biden's move, pledging to continue to investigate the delay in the decision.

"It’s clear that far-left politics, not national security, was the driving force behind this decision," Rogers said in a statement. "I will continue to hold the Biden administration accountable for their egregious political meddling in our national security."

Colorado politicians applauded Biden's decision.

"I personally advocated for Space Command to remain in Colorado with the former President and current administration. I am grateful to the strong, bipartisan coalition of leaders from across Colorado who never wavered in our commitment to keeping Space Command in our state and national defense," Colorado Gov. Jared Polis tweeted.

Lindsey McPherson contributed.

