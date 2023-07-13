Biden To Host Israeli President at the White House Next Week

President Joe Biden will host the Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the White House next Tuesday, July 18.

The leaders will discuss Russia's military relationship with Iran, and how Israel can deal with "Iran’s destabilizing behavior in the region," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 26: Israeli President Isaac Herzog speaks during a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House on October 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. Herzog is in Washington for a two-day visit to meet with U.S. leaders and discuss geopolitical issues. (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images) Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

They will also talk about "ways to advance equal measures of freedom, prosperity, and security for Palestinians and Israelis."

Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with Herzog on July 19, when he will also address Congress.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Palestinian human rights advocate and frequent Israel critic, has announced she will boycott Herzog's speech.

"No way in hell," she said when asked whether she would attend.