Biden To Host Israeli President at the White House Next Week
President Isaac Herzog will also address Congress on July 19
President Joe Biden will host the Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the White House next Tuesday, July 18.
The leaders will discuss Russia's military relationship with Iran, and how Israel can deal with "Iran’s destabilizing behavior in the region," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
They will also talk about "ways to advance equal measures of freedom, prosperity, and security for Palestinians and Israelis."
Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with Herzog on July 19, when he will also address Congress.
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Palestinian human rights advocate and frequent Israel critic, has announced she will boycott Herzog's speech.
"No way in hell," she said when asked whether she would attend.
