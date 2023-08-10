Biden to Host Australian PM Anthony Albanese for October State Visit

President Joe Biden will host Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for a state dinner in the prime minister's honor on Oct. 25.

"The visit will underscore the deep and enduring Alliance between the United States and Australia and the two nations’ shared commitment to supporting an open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific," press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

During his official U.S. visit, Albanese and the president will further discuss the progress of climate change agreements between Australia and the U.S., critical minerals and the AUKUS security partnership, according to the White House.

Albanese's visit will last from Oct. 23-26 to make up for a previously canceled trip the president was supposed to make to Australia in May. Biden was unable to travel due to negotiations over the debt ceiling limit.

This is the latest sign of the growing relationships between the U.S. and Australia. In July, it was announced that the U.S. military footprint would expand into Australia to aid and guide in missile production and provide longer visits from U.S. submarines to provide better defense against China.

Just three Australian prime ministers have been honored with a state dinner at the White House since 2000. The last was in 2019 when then-President Donald Trump hosted then-Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Biden has also hosted state visit from leaders in France, South Korea, and India.