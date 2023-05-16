Biden to Celebrate Jewish Heritage Month With a Broadway Performance in the White House

President Joe Biden will host a reception on Tuesday in celebration of Jewish Heritage Month, welcoming Broadway stars from "Parade," a show based on the true story of the trial of Jewish American Leo Frank.

Biden is expected to talk about his administration's efforts to combat antisemitism -- echoing sentiments from his 2020 campaign in which he said his decision to run was marked by a neo-Nazi march in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The president will also expected to list what his administration has done so far to combat antisemitism, likely mentioning his nomination of Deborah Lipstadt to the State Department as special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism.