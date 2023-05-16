The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Biden to Celebrate Jewish Heritage Month With a Broadway Performance in the White House

    The president will welcome performers from the Broadway show "Parade."

    Published |Updated
    Mariana Labbate
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

    President Joe Biden will host a reception on Tuesday in celebration of Jewish Heritage Month, welcoming Broadway stars from "Parade," a show based on the true story of the trial of Jewish American Leo Frank.

    Biden is expected to talk about his administration's efforts to combat antisemitism -- echoing sentiments from his 2020 campaign in which he said his decision to run was marked by a neo-Nazi march in Charlottesville, Virginia.

    The president will also expected to list what his administration has done so far to combat antisemitism, likely mentioning his nomination of Deborah Lipstadt to the State Department as special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism.

    Read More
    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.