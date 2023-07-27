Biden Calls on Labor Department to Issue Hazard Alert Amid Extreme Heat

President Joe Biden announced Thursday new actions aimed at protecting workers from extreme heat as temperatures rise across the country.

"I don't think anybody can deny the impact of climate change anymore," Biden said during remarks at the White House on Thursday. "I don't know anybody who honestly believes climate change is not a serious problem."

Biden said he's calling on the Department of Labor to issue a hazard alert for the heat, which will reaffirm that workers have heat-related protections under federal law, according to a fact sheet from the White House.

During his remarks, Biden said he will call out states who do not follow the hazard warning.

"We should be protecting workers from hazardous conditions and we will in those states where they do not, I'm going to be calling them out for they refuse to protect these workers," Biden said.

He also said that Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su will work with a team to intensify enforcement to increase inspections in high risk industries such as construction and agriculture.

Biden also announced the U.S. Forest Service will also award more than $1 billion in grants to help cities and towns plant trees "that in the long term will help repel the heat and expand access to green spaces."

"So families have a place to go to cool off to bring down the temperature in cities," he said.

The president is also noted new investments to address climate-related issues through the Inflation Reduction Act and infrastructure law.

According to the White House, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is investing up to $7 million from IRA to establish a Data Assimilation Consortium focused on developing better weather-prediction capabilities.

The Department of the Interior will also invest $152 million from the infrastructure law to expand water storage and enhance climate resilience in California, Colorado and Washington.

Mayor Kate Gallego of Phoenix, Arizona, and Mayor Ron Nirenberg of San Antonio, Texas, also virtually attended Biden's remarks and spoke about how the heat has impacted their communities.

"We have relentless summer heat followed by beautiful months of weather. But right now this summer has really been unprecedented," Gallego said. "In Phoenix, it's taking a real toll on our community. We feel like we are very much on the frontlines of climate change."

Biden’s moves come as some environmental groups and progressives want him to take even more aggressive action to address climate change, such as declaring a climate emergency.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday declined to comment on whether the White House is considering an emergency declaration.

“He's taken more action, has been more aggressive on dealing with climate change than any other president," she said. "The inflation Reduction Act is going to make a difference as we're trying to deal with this climate crisis.”