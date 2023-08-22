Biden To Attend G-20 Summit In New Delhi Next Month

President Joe Biden will travel to New Delhi, India, from Sept. 7-10 to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit.
While in New Delhi, the president will discuss clean energy, climate change, the economic and social impacts of Russia's war on Ukraine and other global challenges.
"President Biden will also commend Prime Minister Modi’s leadership of the G20 and reaffirm the U.S. commitment to the G20 as the premier forum of economic cooperation, including by hosting it in 2026," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
Vice President Kamala Harris also plans travel in September, with a trip to Jakarta, Indonesia planned for Sept. 4-7. Harris will attend the U.S.-ASEAN Summit and the East Asia Summit to discuss the country's commitment to Southeast Asia. The trip marks Harris' third trip to Southeast Asia in the last two years.
"The Vice President will advance initiatives to promote our shared prosperity and security, including by advancing our work on the climate crisis, maritime security, infrastructure, economic growth, efforts to uphold and strengthen international rules and norms in the region, and other regional and global challenges," Pierre said.
