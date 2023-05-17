Biden Takes Stricter Work Requirements For Some Welfare Programs Off the Table in Debt Talks

President Joe Biden said Wednesday stricter work requirements for some welfare programs were not on the table as part of negotiations to raise the debt limit continue with congressional leaders amid a rapidly approaching default deadline.

“I'm not going to accept any work requirements that's going to impact on medical health or needs of people,” Biden said during remarks at the White House.

The president added that he is “not going to accept any work requirements that go much beyond what is already” in place, but that “it’s possible there could be a few others, but not anything of any consequence.”

Biden received backlash from Democrats after indicating Sunday that he would be open to looking at a proposal that would have stronger work requirements for some programs, with the exception of Medicaid.

Republicans have pushed to expand work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program and Medicaid as part of the discussions to lift the debt ceiling.

"Let's help people get lifted out of poverty into jobs with work requirements, something the president as a senator voted [for], and President Clinton signed into law," House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said at a press conference Wednesday.

Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.), the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, sharply criticized the GOP's position in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

"The Congressional Black Caucus has no intention of allowing families to go hungry to appease Republicans, and we will stand by President Biden and fight against Speaker McCarthy’s red line," Horsford said.

Biden is leaving Wednesday afternoon to Japan, where he will take part in the G7 summit beginning Friday. He is scheduled to return to Washington Sunday, cancelling previously planned visits to Australia and Papua New Guinea.

Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and the top four congressional leaders met Tuesday to discuss a way forward on raising the debt ceiling, but they made only incremental progress on a deal. The White House tapped three aides, Steve Richetti, Shalanda Young and Louisa Terrell, to continue negotiations with McCarthy's team, which includes Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.).

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has repeatedly warned that the government is at risk of defaulting on its debt as early as June 1.

“I’m confident that we’ll get the agreement on the budget and America will not default,” Biden said Wednesday.