Biden Takes a Dig at Trump: ‘Windmills Do Not Cause Cancer’

President Joe Biden on Thursday needled former President Donald Trump over his false claims that wind turbines could cause cancer.

During a speech in Philadelphia, Biden touted how his economic agenda has boosted clean energy manufacturing for offshore wind. He listed equipment that is now being manufactured in the United States, including wind turbines.

“Turbines themselves will be as tall as the buildings in Center City Philadelphia. That's how big they are,” Biden said, adding that he saw them being made in Colorado.

President Joe Biden gestures towards workers while arriving to speak about his economic plan "Bidenomics" at the Philly Shipyard, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on July 20, 2023. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

“It’s breathtaking,” Biden said.

He then quickly added, without referring to his predecessor by name: “Notwithstandling what the other guy said, windmills do not cause cancer.”

Trump, who lost his reelection battle to Biden in 2020, is now the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. But Biden has generally steered clear of attacking his rival by name since announced his reelection campaign in April.

Trump has repeatedly criticized windmills in the past, saying that they bring down the value of a home and that it could cause cancer to those who live near them.

“If you have a windmill anywhere near your house, congratulations, your house just went down 75 percent in value. And they say the noise causes cancer,” he said in 2019.

There is no evidence that supports Trump’s claims that wind turbines cause cancer.

Thursday wasn't the first time Biden has referred to Trump's stance on windmills. He joked during a 2022 meeting with energy executives: “Are you getting less resistance when you start talking about wind and the windmills? I know they cause cancer. Bad joke. I shouldn’t kid about that."