Biden Surveys Maui Wildfire Damage, Pledges Help ‘For As Long As It Takes’

President Joe Biden promised Monday the United States would help Maui "for as long as it takes" after visiting the island that was devastated by wildfires earlier this month.

Biden, along with First Lady Jill Biden, visited Lahaina – the historical town that was ravaged by the wildfires – to survey the damage and meet with local officials and families. He also took an aerial tour of the devastation.

In remarks steps from a historic banyan tree that survived the fires, Biden said the tree was beloved for over 150 years, and stood for generations “as a sacred spot of exceptional significance.”

“Today it’s burned, but it's still standing. Trees survive for a reason. I believe it's a … very powerful symbol of what we can and will do to get through this crisis,” Biden said. “And for as long as it takes, we're going to be with you. The whole country will be with you.”

Arborist Steve Nimz and his crew found live tissue on all the main trunks of the Lahaina Banyan tree, as well as sap. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

At least 114 people have died as a result of the wildfires and another 850 have been declared missing.

Biden outlined the aid that his administration has sent to help with recovery efforts, including 450 search and rescue experts, 55,000 meals, 75,000 liters of water, 5,000 beds and 10,000 blankets.

The president also announced that Bob Fenton, who is currently the FEMA Regional Administrator for Region 9, which oversees states such as Hawaii, Arizona and California, was named the Chief Federal Response Coordinator for Maui to lead a long-term recovery effort.

Biden said Fenton is “one of the nation's most experienced disaster response and recovery experts in America.”

“I'm directing him to make sure the community has everything,” Biden said. “Everything the federal government can offer to heal and to rebuild as fast as possible.”

Burned cars are seen on the Lahaina waterfront after a deadly fire destroyed most of the town. Paula Ramon/AFP via Getty Images

Flanked by prominent Hawaii politicians, including Gov. Josh Green and Sens. Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono, Biden also pledged that the recovery efforts will respect the state's culture and traditions.

“The country grieves with you, stands with you, and will do everything possible to help you recover, rebuild and respect culture and traditions,” Biden said.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks as he visits an area devastated by wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii on August 21, 2023. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The president's trip to Hawaii came in the midst of a week-long family vacation in Lake Tahoe. Biden had come under fire from Republicans for not speaking more about the devastation in the immediate aftermath, including when he told reporters "no comment" when asked about the wildfires when coming back from the beach on a weekend in Delaware.