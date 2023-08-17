Biden Still Struggles on the Economy Despite Slowed Inflation: Poll - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Biden Still Struggles on the Economy Despite Slowed Inflation: Poll

The poll reported that only 36% of American adults approve of how the president has handled the economy

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Sean Rayford/Getty Images

President Joe Biden is struggling to gain approval on his handling of the economy, despite making vast efforts to boost his economic agenda and slowing inflation rates, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The poll shows that only 36% of respondents approve of how the president has handled the economy, which is lower than the 42% that approve of his overall presidential performance.

Those figures remain fairly close to where Biden has been polling for about a year and a half, according to the poll, indicating that his administration's messaging touting his economic accomplishments has struggled to gain traction.

The unemployment rate is currently sitting at 3.5%, while the inflation rate has slowed to 3.2%.

Americans who responded that the economy is somewhat good or very good in the poll is 34%.

The poll surveyed 1,165 adults and was conducted Aug. 10-14. The sample was drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of error for this poll was plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.