Biden Still Struggles on the Economy Despite Slowed Inflation: Poll

President Joe Biden is struggling to gain approval on his handling of the economy, despite making vast efforts to boost his economic agenda and slowing inflation rates, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The poll shows that only 36% of respondents approve of how the president has handled the economy, which is lower than the 42% that approve of his overall presidential performance.

Those figures remain fairly close to where Biden has been polling for about a year and a half, according to the poll, indicating that his administration's messaging touting his economic accomplishments has struggled to gain traction.

The unemployment rate is currently sitting at 3.5%, while the inflation rate has slowed to 3.2%.

Americans who responded that the economy is somewhat good or very good in the poll is 34%.

The poll surveyed 1,165 adults and was conducted Aug. 10-14. The sample was drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of error for this poll was plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.