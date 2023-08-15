As Biden Stays Silent, Some Democrats Argue It’s Time To Call Out Trump’s Legal Woes

Joe Biden has stayed quiet in response to the first three indictments of Donald Trump. And all indications point to the president maintaining that silence in response to Trump’s fourth set of charges, a 13-count indictment from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

A growing group of Democrats are starting to get uncomfortable with that silence.

Democratic strategist Christy Setzer acknowledged that Biden is walking a tightrope on the indictments and investigations.

“Ironically because Trump tried to make the DOJ act on his behalf to punish political enemies, Biden has drawn an even brighter line on discussing Trump's crimes,” said Setzer. “Traditional rules of politics say that when your opponent is melting down, get out of the way. But I'm not so sure that applies in a time of such extreme media bubbles and partisanship – you need to remind people explicitly of the contrast, not just implicitly, or it won't break through.”

Setzer is not alone.

“We can’t allow Donald Trump to just say ‘Joe Biden is indicting me’ without finding some way to fight back a little on this stuff,” said one Democratic strategist who has worked on recent campaigns. “There’s a way to do it without compromising the investigations.”

“Saying nothing is not an option,” a second Democratic strategist said. “I agree that he needs to get out of the way much of the time, but he also has to show he’s controlling the narrative on this, too.”

Biden’s conundrum

The thinking is that Biden, who could be running against Trump in mere months, is at risk of giving the former president too much of a pass on his mounting legal woes, as well as free rein to attack the judicial system and argue the indictments are nothing more than politics aimed at hurting his 2024 campaign.

These worries have only grown as most of Trump’s Republican rivals have shown little interest in using the indictments against him – and in some cases echoed the former president’s messaging on the issue.

Joe Biden and Donald Trump MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images (2)

It’s a conundrum for the current president and his top aides. Biden launched his 2020 campaign by pledging to bring normalcy back to the government, which his allies believe he has done during his time in the White House and serves as a direct contrast to a former president facing a total of 91 felony charges of indictments. Additionally, Biden launched his reelection bid with images of the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol, the moment that is central in two of Trump’s indictments.

To Democratic strategist Basil Smikle, Biden can “speak about threats to democracy and the potential for more authoritarian politics and the reduction of rights without speaking about the court cases themselves.” But most Democrats acknowledge it is a tough needle to thread when the biggest proof of that is Trump’s legal issues.

Biden has stayed mum on the issue because, in some cases, it is the Department of Justice he oversees that is indicting Trump, complicating what the president can and cannot say. While some Democrats close to Biden have commented on the former president’s legal woes, the entities that Biden controls – the White House, his reelection campaign and the Democratic National Committee – have remained silent, allowing the indictments to speak for themselves and dominate the news.

The thinking behind that strategy is simple: Trump’s indictments blanket the news already, so there is no reason for Biden to take the risk and add his voice to them, especially when there are more important issues for him to focus on.

“The media is going to cover Trump’s indictment and it’s going to break through,” said a top Democratic operative. “Democrats should remain focused and spend their time providing the contrast to Trump’s anti-democracy extremism by showing voters how President Biden and Bidenomics are working for them.”

“We spent 2016 talking only about Trump,” the operative added. “That is what he wants.”

A lose-lose for Biden

Biden himself has consistently avoided the issue.

“I have never once – not one single time – suggested to the Justice Department what they should do or not do, relative to bringing a charge or not bringing a charge. I’m honest,” Biden told reporters in June.

Deputy White House press secretary Olivia Dalton told reporters Tuesday that she's "certainly not going to comment" on Trump's latest indictment. One reporter asked when Biden will comment on "the broader implications of democracy" without delving into the legal investigations.

"You've heard the president speak on a number of occasions about the soul of our nation, making sure that we're protecting our foundations of our democracy. But you've also heard this president, even before he was in office, talk about the importance of restoring the independence of the DOJ," Dalton said.

"And so, you know, we have to hold both of those things and with respect to the cases that are underway, with respect to the ongoing criminal cases, that's certainly why we have continued to observe the independence of the DOJ to respect that and make sure that we don't weigh in and overstep here," she continued.

Biden’s aides also have told reporters that he has learned about the indictments like the rest of America: Through media reports.

And in yet another proof of this strategy, the Biden campaign declined to comment for this story.

But a glimpse into their thinking was provided earlier this month when Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Biden’s campaign manager, sent out a messaging memo to supporters. Chavez Rodriguez described Biden’s messaging as “ensuring Americans have more freedoms, not less, to protect our democracy, and to finish the job of growing our economy from the bottom up and middle out.” The campaign manager doesn’t even glancingly mention the serious legal issues facing the GOP frontrunner vying to take on Biden.

It’s a strategy that has gained support from across the Democratic spectrum.

“The White House should be keeping the volume high on the jobs and lower-price prescriptions that they achieved and Republicans opposed -- and their popular ideas like taxing billionaires, expanding Social Security benefits, and eliminating surprise junk fees,” said Adam Green, co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee. “The media and other actors are doing just fine informing Americans that Trump is under criminal indictment for nearly destroying democracy.”

Still, as Trump’s indictments have mounted, the pressure on Biden to say something – anything – to note that his main political rival is facing sweeping charges on everything from tax issues to his actions around January 6 to his handling of classified information has mounted, with some Democrats wondering how long into a campaign the president could stay silent.

To Michael Ceraso, a longtime Democratic operative, Biden is in a damned-if-you-do, damned-if-you-don’t situation.

“Let’s be clear, I think the president shouldn’t say s–t. But he’ll be dinged for it,” said Ceraso. “I don’t think that he should make noise around it. He’ll bring a lot of attention on himself. They’ll say, ‘Why is he talking? His son is a fake.’ But if he doesn’t say anything, ‘Why didn’t he talk? Maybe he doesn’t stand for dignity?’ … I prefer the latter outcome.”