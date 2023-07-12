Biden Says Support of Ukraine ‘Will Not Waver’ at NATO Summit

President Joe Biden on Wednesday underscored the United States’ commitment to Ukraine, saying it “will not weaken” after Western allies said Ukraine is not yet ready to join NATO while it is at war with Russia.

President Joe Biden delivers a speech on NATO at the Vilnius University in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 12, 2023, after the end of the NATO Summit.

"We will not waver," Biden said during a fiery speech at the NATO Summit in Lithuania. "We will stand for liberty and freedom today, tomorrow and for as long as it takes."

Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin believed that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would break apart the NATO alliance.

"When Putin's crave and lust for land and power unleashed his brutal war in Ukraine, he was betting NATO would break apart," Biden said. "But he thought wrong."

Biden’s speech came after he met privately with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the NATO summit. The two leaders met after Zelenskyy and the U.S. exchanged tense remarks over Ukraine’s membership in the European military alliance.

Zelenskyy earlier in the week expressed frustration with the U.S. and Western allies for not extending a formal invitation to Ukraine to join NATO. Biden said he approved of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s approach to Ukraine’s membership.

Biden told reporters following the speech that the meeting with Zelenskyy "went very well."

"We accomplished every goal we set out to accomplish," Biden said.

During his remarks in Lithuania, Biden referenced the country’s past battle to break free from the Soviet Union, linking that to Ukraine’s current war with Russia.

“When the Soviet tank saw it once more to deny your independence, the people … said no, no, no no,” Biden said. “And in January of 1991, tens of thousands of citizens unarmed and unyielding came … of their own accord.”

“The whole world saw that decades of oppression have done nothing to dim the flame of liberty in this country,” he added.

Biden noted that when Lithuanian-Americans who fled to the U.S. returned back to their home country, they told reporters at the time that the independent country felt like a “resurrection.”

“It was a resurrection that quickly became a revelation,” Biden said. “And the nation which stands today as a stronghold of liberty and opportunity, a proud member of the European Union and NATO.”

The NATO alliance, which recently expanded to include Finland and came to an agreement to add Sweden, remains stronger and more united than ever in its history, Biden said.

“Today the alliance remains a bulwark of global security and stability as has been for more than seven decades,” he said. “NATO is stronger, more energized and yes, more united than ever in its history.”

The U.S. has repeatedly provided assistance to Ukraine, and has rallied allies to support the country.

The Biden administration last week decided to send cluster munitions to Ukraine, which has sparked backlash from both Republicans and Democrats. The weapon is controversial as it could pose danger to civilians long after the conflict with Russia ends.

In remarks ahead of their bilateral meeting, Zelenskyy defended Biden’s decision to send cluster munitions, saying “this decision will help us save us.”

“It’s very simple to criticize cluster munitions,” the Ukrainian president said, according to a pool report. “I didn’t hear some of you countries criticize Russia.”