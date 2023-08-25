Biden Says He Saw Trump’s Mug Shot: ‘Handsome Guy’

President Joe Biden called Donald Trump a "handsome guy" when asked about his recent mug shot.

"I did see it on television," Biden said. "Handsome guy, wonderful guy."

Trump surrendered at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta on Thursday on charges connected to his alleged efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Biden in the state.

The former president's campaign quickly used the mug shot, his first ever, as part of its merchandise.

President Joe Biden speaks to reporters after taking a pilates class followed by a spin class with First Lady Jill Biden and members of their family in South Lake Tahoe, California, on August 23, 2023. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Biden also shared his thoughts on the first Republican primary debate.

"I don't remember them speaking to any of the issues," Biden said, according to a White House pool report. "What are they going to do to deal with economic growth?"

He also said he did not "have an interest or inclination" to watch Trump's interview with Tucker Carlson that aired that same night.