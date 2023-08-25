Biden Says He Saw Trump’s Mug Shot: ‘Handsome Guy’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Biden Says He Saw Trump’s Mug Shot: ‘Handsome Guy’

Biden also said he had no interest in watching Trump's interview with Tucker Carlson that aired on Wednesday

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

President Joe Biden called Donald Trump a "handsome guy" when asked about his recent mug shot.

"I did see it on television," Biden said. "Handsome guy, wonderful guy."

Trump surrendered at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta on Thursday on charges connected to his alleged efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Biden in the state.

The former president's campaign quickly used the mug shot, his first ever, as part of its merchandise.

President Joe Biden speaks to reporters after taking a pilates class followed by a spin class with First Lady Jill Biden and members of their family in South Lake Tahoe, California, on August 23, 2023.MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Biden also shared his thoughts on the first Republican primary debate.

Read More

"I don't remember them speaking to any of the issues," Biden said, according to a White House pool report. "What are they going to do to deal with economic growth?"

He also said he did not "have an interest or inclination" to watch Trump's interview with Tucker Carlson that aired that same night.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.