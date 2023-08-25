Biden Says He Saw Trump’s Mug Shot: ‘Handsome Guy’
Biden also said he had no interest in watching Trump's interview with Tucker Carlson that aired on Wednesday
President Joe Biden called Donald Trump a "handsome guy" when asked about his recent mug shot.
"I did see it on television," Biden said. "Handsome guy, wonderful guy."
Trump surrendered at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta on Thursday on charges connected to his alleged efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Biden in the state.
The former president's campaign quickly used the mug shot, his first ever, as part of its merchandise.
Biden also shared his thoughts on the first Republican primary debate.
- Biden Says He Saw Bridge Collapse in Pittsburgh, But He Arrived After It Happened
- Donald Trump’s Mug Shot Moment: Can He Keep the Old Gang Together?
- Some of the Most Notable Political Mug Shots In History
- Here Are the Celebs Who’ve Reacted to Trump’s Mug Shot on Social Media
- Biden Promotes ‘Dark Brandon’ Mugs on Day of Trump Arraignment
- Biden Won’t Focus on Trump’s Legal Troubles, Campaign Co-Chair Insists
"I don't remember them speaking to any of the issues," Biden said, according to a White House pool report. "What are they going to do to deal with economic growth?"
He also said he did not "have an interest or inclination" to watch Trump's interview with Tucker Carlson that aired that same night.
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics
- DeSantis Campaign Rejects Trump Claim he Will Drop White House Bid, Run for Senate: ‘Fake News’Politics
- Conservative National Review Calls for Asa Hutchinson to Drop White House Bid: ‘Pointless Exercise’Politics
- Freedom Caucus Member Proposes Blocking Federal Funds for Trump ProsecutionsPolitics
- Mayorkas Rejects Criticism From NY Over Migrant Crisis, Makes Operational Recommendations: ReportPolitics
- Arkansas Legislative Council Authorizes Study to Simplify Concealed-Carry LawsPolitics
- North Dakota Gov. Burgum Says He Would Not Be Trump Vice PresidentPolitics
- Conservative Anti-Trump Group Launches Campaign Hitting Him Over Georgia IndictmentPolitics
- Michael Cohen Says He Was ‘Appalled’ by Trump Getting ‘Royal Treatment’ in GeorgiaPolitics
- Trump’s D.C. Trial Over Attempts to Overthrow Election Slated for March 2024, a Day Before Super TuesdayPolitics
- Lawmakers Want to Add to Biden’s Emergency Spending RequestPolitics
- Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s JurisdictionPolitics