Biden Says He Saw Bridge Collapse in Pittsburgh, But He Arrived After It Happened

The president appeared to be referring to a January 2022 bridge collapse, which occurred just miles from where he spoke later in the day

Alec Dent
President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he saw a bridge collapse in Pittsburgh, even though he arrived after it happened.

“I watched that bridge collapse,” Biden said while delivering a speech on the economy in Milwaukee. “I got there and saw it collapse.”

Biden appeared to be referring to s bridge collapse in Pittsburgh in January 2022, which occurred just miles from where he was due to speak only a few hours later. The president was not present when the bridge collapsed but surveyed the aftermath shortly after it fell.

U.S. President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn after he returned back to the White House on August 7, 2023 in Washington, DC. President Biden and the first lady returned to the White House after vacationing in Delaware last weekAlex Wong/Getty Images
