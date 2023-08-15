Biden Says He Saw Bridge Collapse in Pittsburgh, But He Arrived After It Happened

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he saw a bridge collapse in Pittsburgh, even though he arrived after it happened.

“I watched that bridge collapse,” Biden said while delivering a speech on the economy in Milwaukee. “I got there and saw it collapse.”

Biden appeared to be referring to s bridge collapse in Pittsburgh in January 2022, which occurred just miles from where he was due to speak only a few hours later. The president was not present when the bridge collapsed but surveyed the aftermath shortly after it fell.