Biden ‘Very Optimistic,’ But No Debt Limit Deal In Place Yet

President Joe Biden and House Republicans expressed growing optimism over negotiations to raise the debt ceiling late Friday, but a final deal had not yet been struck heading into Memorial Day Weekend.
Biden told reporters Friday that a deal to raise the debt ceiling and avoid a U.S. default was "very close."
"Things are looking good, I'm very optimistic," Biden said as he departed Washington for Camp David.
Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), one of the House GOP's debt limit negotiators, told reporters on Capitol Hill Friday evening he "concurs" with Biden on being close to a deal.
- Rep. McHenry: Debt Ceiling Deal ‘Hours or Days’ Away
- The $130 Billion Question: Can Biden and McCarthy Agree on Spending Levels?
- Group of Senate Democrats Ask Biden To Prepare to Use 14th Amendment In Debt Limit Fight
- McCarthy Casts Doubt on Debt Deal, Says WH Not ‘Serious’
- WH: Biden Will Not Accept ‘Wishlist’ of ‘MAGA Priorities’ in Debt Negotiations
But he added: "There’s significant challenges here and I don’t know if that’s hours or days.”
While there was not yet an agreement in place, House Republican Whip Tom Emmer held a call with his team Friday night to discuss plans to eventually pass a deal, CNN reported.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen gave negotiators a bit of breathing room earlier Friday, writing in a new letter to Congress that the government would be unable to pay its bills without a debt limit increase by June 5. Previously she had warned that could happen as soon as June 1.
Despite the updated timeline, negotiations continued into Friday night.
"It maintains and ensures the urgency," McHenry said of Yellen's projection.
The sticking points
Negotiators were working toward a deal to lift the debt ceiling for two years Friday, but remained at an impasse over two major issues: federal spending levels and work requirements for social safety net programs.
Republicans continue to push for cuts to non-defense discretionary spending, but the White House has proposed freezing spending at current levels.
"It's really coming down to one thing, this has been about spending," House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said earlier Friday.
Republicans are also calling for stricter work requirements for some welfare programs, which the White House has rebuffed.
Asked about the possibility of dropping work requirements from the deal, Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.), one of McCarthy's top negotiators, said: “Hell no. Not a chance.”
White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement Friday evening that Biden and House Democrats "stand against" the GOP's position on work requirements.
“House Republicans are threatening to trigger an unprecedented recession and cost the American people over 8 million jobs unless they can take food out of the mouths of hungry Americans," Bates said.
The timeline
Most lawmakers had left Washington by late Friday for the long holiday weekend, but McCarthy said they should be prepared to return on 24 hours' notice.
In the event a deal is struck, McHenry has said that it could take 24 to 48 hours for the bill to be authored, and McCarthy has committed to allowing members 72 hours to review the measure. Then it would need to pass the Republican-controlled House and the Democratic-controlled Senate before heading to Biden's desk for a signature.
