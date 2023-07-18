Biden, Sanders Meet With Starbucks, Minor League Baseball Labor Organizers

President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Monday met at the White House with union leaders for organizations including Starbucks and Minor League Baseball.

"The presence of a union means there is democracy. And organizing or joining a union — that’s democracy in action," Biden tweeted along with a picture of the meeting. "Today, @SenSanders and I met with young worker leaders to discuss their fight for better pay and benefits. They are building the economy of the future."

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the meeting was so the president and Sanders could express the "belief that worker power is essential to growing the economy from the middle out and bottom up."

The meeting and show of support comes amidst a Hollywood writer and actors strike, as well as a possible strike by thousands of UPS workers by the end of the month.

"You’re seeing unions standing up and trying to end the rather poor conditions that they are working under," Sanders told reporters after the labor organizers meeting.