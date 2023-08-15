Biden Slams Sen. Ron Johnson While Promoting Inflation Reduction Act in Wisconsin

President Joe Biden slammed Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin Tuesday while promoting the one-year anniversary of a law that invests in clean energy production.

Biden, who delivered a speech at Ingeteam, Inc. in Milwaukee as part of his efforts to sell the Inflation Reduction Act, said that Johnson “believes outsourcing manufacturing jobs is a great thing.”

“You wonder why the hell we got ourselves in trouble?” Biden said. “We've been letting them do that for too damn long. It's time to build American products in America.”

The president said that between the year 2000 and January 2021, Wisconsin lost more than 136,000 manufacturing jobs.

“I'd like to see Senator Johnson talk to those 136,000 people and tell them it doesn't matter whether you manufacture things at home or overseas,” Biden said. “Sure as hell does, man.”

Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and other top members of the administration this week are fanning out across the country to highlight the law, which passed last year with only Democratic support in Congress. The law lowered prescription drug prices and aims to invest in domestic manufacturing for clean energy products, such as electric vehicle chargers.

Republican lawmakers, like Johnson, have been critical of the law. But Biden over the past several months has dug into GOP members of Congress for supporting new jobs and some programs that were created as a result of the Inflation Reduction Act, as well as the bipartisan infrastructure bill Biden signed in 2021.

Biden has been critical of Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., who has blocked hundreds of military promotions due to his opposition of the Pentagon’s abortion policy. Tuberville has also touted the administration's plan to expand access for high-speed internet, a program made possible by the bipartisan infrastructure bill the senator voted against.

Biden has also called out Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who was featured in a recent campaign video.

Biden noted during his remarks that lawmakers who voted against the bills would “claim credit” when it came to new programs in their states. But he said that he was okay with that, “as long as they continue to support the things we're doing.”

President Joe Biden speaks about Bidenomics in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 15, 2023. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

“Remember, I said I represent all the American people, red states and blue states,” Biden said. “But that doesn't mean I can't make fun of the hypocrisy of those claiming credit. Like I said at the State of the Union, I'll see them at the groundbreaking.”

Biden also took a swipe at his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, who failed to get an infrastructure bill through Congress during his time in office.

"The last guy talked about infrastructure month," Biden said. "We got infrastructure decade, baby."