Biden Requests $40 Billion in Emergency Funding for Ukraine, Border and Disaster Relief

President Joe Biden’s administration is asking Congress on Thursday for roughly $40 billion in emergency funding for aid to Ukraine, border and migration management and disaster relief.

Shalanda Young, director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, wrote in a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., that the administration is requesting funding in the following areas: $24 billion for Ukraine and other international needs; $4 billion for border and migration management; and $12 billion for disaster relief for communities facing extreme weather and wildfires.

The request comes after the Biden administration and House Republicans reached a deal earlier this summer to raise the debt limit through the end of 2024, but also impose two-year spending caps.

A senior administration official said the supplemental spending is not a work around for caps that were put in place under the bipartisan budget agreement. The official said that there was a “clear understanding that the caps put in place did not preclude passing emergency legislation.”

The official said the administration is “hopeful about our ability to come together” to get the supplemental funding passed, saying that there is a strong need and that is being reflected in conversations with lawmakers.

While Congress is currently in recess, lawmakers are expected to work on appropriations bills for the next fiscal year when they’re back in Washington after Labor Day.

But with little time before the Sept. 30 deadline, Congress is likely to need a short-term stopgap measure extending current government funding levels. Young suggested in her letter that the emergency funding the administration is requesting could be added to a potential stopgap.

Aid to Ukraine

Some Republican lawmakers have been critical of sending continued aid to Ukraine, which has been at war with Russia for roughly a year and a half. The U.S. has so far sent a total of about $113 billion to Ukraine through four rounds of aid.

Of the additional $24 billion for Ukraine and international needs, the Biden administration is asking for $13.1 billion for the Defense Department for equipment for Ukraine and continued military, intelligence and defense support; $8.5 billion for the State Department and USAID to support humanitarian efforts for Ukrainians and to strengthen partnerships with developing countries; and $100 million for Health and Human Services for Ukrainians coming to the U.S. through the Uniting for Ukraine program.

Another senior administration official said Thursday the current aid to Ukraine will last through next fiscal year. But the official noted that it’s unclear how long the war in Ukraine will last, and that the supplemental funding will allow spending through the first quarter of the next fiscal year.

Border management

Biden will also likely face pushback in other areas of requests, including the funds for border management.

A group of House Republicans from Texas wrote a letter Thursday saying that Congress should not approve funding for the Department of Homeland Security “until the necessary steps are taken to secure the border.”

Of the $4 billion for border management, the administration is asking for $2.65 billion to the Department of Homeland Security for border management, shelter and services for migrants being released by DHS and equipment to combat the flow of fentanyl at the border.

Disaster relief

With extreme weather on the rise this summer, including the wildfires that have devastated Hawaii, the Biden administration is asking for more funding to address the ongoing disasters.

During an interview with the Weather Channel that aired Wednesday, Biden called climate change “the existential threat to humanity.”

The administration is asking for $12 billion for FEMA, as well as $45 million to the Departments of Agriculture and Interior to support pay increases for wildland firefighters.