    Biden, Republicans to Resume Debt Ceiling Talks Monday

    Biden said he is "willing to cut spending," but that Republicans have made some "unacceptable" demands as the June 1 debt ceiling deadline looms.

    Published |Updated
    Alec Dent
    Win McNamee/Getty; Chip Somodevilla/Getty

    President Joe Biden and congressional Republicans will continue their debt ceiling negotiations Monday.

    After returning to the White House from Japan on Sunday, Biden told reporters that a call he’d had with Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., “went well” and that the pair would speak again Monday.

    Republicans are attempting to secure a decrease in government spending in exchange for raising the debt ceiling so the United States does not default on its loans.

    While in Japan for a G7 conference, Biden said he is “willing to cut spending,” but added that much of what McCarthy and his Republican allies wanted out of negotiations “is simply, quite frankly, unacceptable.”

    Biden also said that he believes he has the authority to invoke the 14th Amendment to declare the debt ceiling an unconstitutional limit on American debt.

