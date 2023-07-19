Biden Releases New Video Using Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Words: ‘I Approve This Message’
The president and his aides have made the Georgia lawmaker a frequent target
President Joe Biden's campaign has released a new video that features comments made by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., to promote his accomplishments.
"I approve this message," Biden tweeted in a post sharing the ad.
While speaking at Turning Points USA over the weekend, Greene attempted to criticize Biden's economic policies by comparing them to initiatives started by former presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson.
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Hunter Biden Business Associate Devon Archer’s Testimony Reveals Biden administration is ‘Unraveling’
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Featured in MAGA Rapper’s Music Video
- Hunter Biden Lawyer Hammers Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘A New Level of Abhorrent Behavior’
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Called Lauren Boebert a ‘Little Bitch’: Here’s Why
The White House has since joked about Greene's comments. White House press secretary Karine Jean Pierre said at a briefing on Monday that it's very rare they are able to agree with Greene on anything.
"We agree with her all around, all around on this," Jean-Pierre told reporters.
Greene responded to the Biden's campaign video by posting a different clip of her at Turning Point USA, where she says the president's policies are "killing the American dream" with the caption: "This is really what Joe Biden approves."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics