Biden Releases New Video Using Marjorie Taylor Greene's Words: 'I Approve This Message'
Politics.
Biden Releases New Video Using Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Words: ‘I Approve This Message’

The president and his aides have made the Georgia lawmaker a frequent target

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
JWPlayer

President Joe Biden's campaign has released a new video that features comments made by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., to promote his accomplishments.

"I approve this message," Biden tweeted in a post sharing the ad.

While speaking at Turning Points USA over the weekend, Greene attempted to criticize Biden's economic policies by comparing them to initiatives started by former presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson.

The White House has since joked about Greene's comments. White House press secretary Karine Jean Pierre said at a briefing on Monday that it's very rare they are able to agree with Greene on anything.

"We agree with her all around, all around on this," Jean-Pierre told reporters.

Greene responded to the Biden's campaign video by posting a different clip of her at Turning Point USA, where she says the president's policies are "killing the American dream" with the caption: "This is really what Joe Biden approves."

ANTTI AIMO-KOIVISTO/Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images
