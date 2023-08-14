Biden Releases Diversity Guidance for Universities Following Supreme Court Affirmative Action Ban - The Messenger
Biden Releases Diversity Guidance for Universities Following Supreme Court Affirmative Action Ban

The Departments of Education and Justice recommend recruiting in more diverse areas and taking into account race-related struggles of students

Zachary Leeman
Proponents for affirmative action in higher education rally in front of the U.S. Supreme Court before oral arguments in Washington, DC.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Joe Biden's administration on Monday released previously promised diversity guidance for universities in the wake of the Supreme Court recently gutting affirmative action policies in college admissions.

"The Supreme Court's decision "restricts approaches that institutions of higher education have been using for decades to provide students the educational benefits that derive from diverse and vibrant campus communities," Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke and Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Catherine E. Lhamon announced in a statement.

The Departments of Education and Justice also released a question and answer which helps universities to navigate how to consider race without violating the Supreme Court's ruling.

To achieve this, the administration recommended taking the effects of race on a student into account. They also recommend recruiting in more diverse areas.

"In short, institutions of higher education remain free to consider any quality or characteristic of a student that bears on the institution’s admission decision, such as courage, motivation, or determination, even if the student’s application ties that characteristic to their lived experience with race," the guidance reads.

A student having to overcome bias can be considered in an admissions process, according to the administration.

"For example, a university could consider an applicant’s explanation about what it means to him to be the first Black violinist in his city’s youth orchestra or an applicant’s account of overcoming prejudice when she transferred to a rural high school where she was the only student of South Asian descent," the document reads.

