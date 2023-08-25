Biden Receives Endorsement From Largest U.S. Women’s Rights Group - The Messenger
Biden Receives Endorsement From Largest U.S. Women’s Rights Group

Chair Christian F. Nunes said the group will continue to push the administration in working on issues like reproductive rights

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
The National Organization of Women Political Action Committee (NOW PAC) has put out an early endorsement for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for the 2024 presidential election.

"This week, MAGA Republicans on the debate stage in Milwaukee proved just that as they proudly proclaimed their support for stripping women of their rights by banning abortion nationwide," the Biden-Harris campaign said in a statement.

NOW PAC says their endorsements comes at a time when women's rights are under attack and abortion is going to be on the ballot.

"With NOW PAC’s massive grassroots organizing resources and leadership, we will mobilize women in historic numbers to reelect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris," the Biden-Harris statement continued.

President Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington.
The election marks an important victory for Democrats and abortion rights supporters following the overturn of Roe v. Wade more than a year ago.Win McNamee/Getty Images

Christian F. Nunes, NOW PAC Chairwoman/NOW National President, released a statement Friday saying this is the organizations earliest ever presidential endorsement because the Biden-Harris Administration puts women's issues at the "forefront."

"While every election is consequential, the 2024 election will make or break our democracy," said Nunes "And as always, women will be on the right side of history because we will continue to break feminist turnout records. We have no choice because all of our rights are on the line."

Nunes said the group will continue to push the administration in working on issues like reproductive rights.

NOW PAC says they evaluate federal candidates based on their record when it comes to core issues inducing, "constitutional equality, ending violence against women, economic justice, LGBTQIA+ justice, racial justice, and reproductive justice."

