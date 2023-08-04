Biden Pushing to End Remote Work for Federal Employees: Report

President Joe Biden sent an email to all Cabinet members on Friday pushing a new plan to get federal employees to start going to their offices more often after years of working remotely.

The letter, obtained by Axios, was signed by White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients. He reiterates that employees should go back to in-person work in September and October, asking Cabinet leaders to "aggressively execute this shift."

"We are returning to in-person work because it is critical to the well-being of our teams and will enable us to deliver better results for the American people," Zients wrote.

President Joe Biden speaks about expanding access to mental health care in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 25, 2023. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The chief of staff also mentioned that going back to the office would "build a strong culture, trust, and interpersonal connections," and called it a priority of Biden's.

Zients has pushed for a return to in-person work since he took office in February.