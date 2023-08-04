Biden Pushing to End Remote Work for Federal Employees: Report
The president's chief of staff asked Cabinet members to 'aggressively execute this shift'
President Joe Biden sent an email to all Cabinet members on Friday pushing a new plan to get federal employees to start going to their offices more often after years of working remotely.
The letter, obtained by Axios, was signed by White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients. He reiterates that employees should go back to in-person work in September and October, asking Cabinet leaders to "aggressively execute this shift."
"We are returning to in-person work because it is critical to the well-being of our teams and will enable us to deliver better results for the American people," Zients wrote.
- US Capital Feeling the Economic Sting of Remote Work
- Ticketmaster Parent Company Live Nation Agrees to Fee Transparency as Biden Pushes to End Junk Fees
- Remote Work or in the Office, the Keys to Success Are the Same
- Remote Work Could Annihilate $800 Billion in US Office Space Value: McKinsey
- Zoom, Remote-Work Giant, Wants Employees Back in the Office Part Time
The chief of staff also mentioned that going back to the office would "build a strong culture, trust, and interpersonal connections," and called it a priority of Biden's.
Zients has pushed for a return to in-person work since he took office in February.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics