Biden Publicly Acknowledges 7th Grandchild for First Time

President Joe Biden on Friday publicly acknowledged Navy Joan Roberts, the 4-year-old daughter of Hunter Biden, for the first time as his grandchild.

“Our son Hunter and Navy’s mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible going forward," Biden said in a statement first provided to People magazine.

“This is not a political issue, it’s a family matter," Biden's statement continues. "Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy.”

Biden’s seventh grandchild was born after Hunter had a brief encounter with Lunden Roberts, who now resides in Arkansas. He initially denied paternity and spent recent years sparring with Roberts over child support payments and use of the Biden name.

In a recent settlement, the couple agreed that their daughter would not use the Biden surname, but that Hunter Biden would provide a college fund and several of his paintings to the child, along with child support.

Sources familiar with the internal discussions on Biden’s seventh grandchild say the first couple followed Hunter Biden’s lead on the matter, ultimately leaving the outcome to him.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden joined by Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden attend their granddaughter Maisy Biden's graduation from the University of Pennsylvania at Franklin Field on May 15, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pa. Brendan Smialowsk/ AFP via Getty Images

“The president and first lady are respecting the wishes of their 53-year-old son,” one source close to the family told The Messenger last week. “They have a son who does not have a relationship with his daughter, so it’s not their place to have a relationship with her.”

“You make these types of decisions as a family, but it has a lot to do with respecting the wishes of Hunter and for whatever reason, he doesn’t have a relationship with his daughter now,” added the source, who was granted anonymity to discuss the sensitivity around the issue.

Biden came under pressure in recent weeks after a New York Times story earlier this month noted that the Bidens have told aides they have six, not seven, grandchildren. The Times story was followed by a blistering column from Maureen Dowd, where she scrutinized the president for turning his back on his granddaughter.

Sources close to the Bidens say the issue is a “delicate” one for the family and “weighed heavily” on them in recent years.

“They have had to handle these issues as gently as possible,” a second source said, pointing to Hunter Biden’s battle with addiction in recent years. “Nothing about this is easy for them. They almost have to follow his lead on this.”

Republicans have increasingly sought to turn the issue into a political thorn for Biden.

“Why don’t you focus on spending more time with your granddaughter in Arkansas or at least acknowledge that she exists?” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a GOP presidential candidate, said at a recent event in South Carolina.