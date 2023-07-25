Biden Proposes New Rule to Make It Easier to See an In-Network Mental Health Care Provider - The Messenger
Politics.
Biden Proposes New Rule to Make It Easier to See an In-Network Mental Health Care Provider

The move is part of the administration's effort to expand access to mental health care

Published |Updated
Nicole Gaudiano
The Biden administration says getting treatment for mental health should be as easy as it is for a broken bone, but it isn’t.

Insurers have been making it difficult for consumers to access in-network care, and “evading” the mandate of laws designed to ensure that mental health care benefits are provided at the same level as physical care benefits, Neera Tanden, White House domestic policy advisor, told reporters.

So the administration is proposing a rule Tuesday it says will strengthen mental and physical health parity requirements to help make it easier for consumers to access in-network mental health care. The proposal, which will have a 60-day comment period once it’s released, is aimed at helping more than 150 million Americans with private health insurance get better access to benefits through their own plans.

“This rule will stop the industry evasion that has led millions of people to pay for care even when they have insurance,” Tanden said. “And for those that can't afford to pay out of pocket, they have just gone without the treatment they need.”

The rule would require health plans to “correct course” when they are providing inadequate access to mental health care, she said. Plans would be required to conduct analyses to ensure that access to mental health and substance abuse benefits are no more restrictive than mental benefits. 

“And then we will require plans to improve access to mental health care and take steps like including more mental health professionals in their networks or reduce red tape to get care,” she said.

The rule would also make it clear what plans can and can’t do. For instance, they can’t use more restrictive prior authorizations or narrower networks that make it harder for people to access mental health and substance abuse benefits than their medical benefits.

Despite efforts to promote mental health parity, the gap between usage of out-of-network care for mental health and substance use disorder benefits versus physical health benefits increased 85 percent, the administration said, highlighting a 2019 Milliman Research Report.

“Too many parents have told us that they can find in-network care for their children,” she said. “One family has been forced to pay $800 a month for care and that is just a very common occurrence. Access to needed mental health care shouldn't force anyone to refinance their home or dip into their savings.”

