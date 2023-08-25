Biden Promises Zelenskyy Aid ‘For As Long as it Takes,’ Talks F-16 Training in Call - The Messenger
Biden Promises Zelenskyy Aid ‘For As Long as it Takes,’ Talks F-16 Training in Call

Biden congratulated Zelenskyy on Ukraine's Independence Day and marked 18 months since Russia invaded

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shake hands following the announcement of the G7 nations’ joint declaration for the support of Ukraine on July 12, 2023 in Vilnius, Lithuania. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

President Joe Biden on Thursday spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, congratulating him on Ukraine's Independence Day while marking 18 months since Russia invaded the country, according to the White House.

During the call with Zelenskyy, Biden reiterated the U.S.'s commitment to supporting Ukraine's defenses "against Russian aggression for as long as it takes, and to hold Russia accountable for its actions."

They discussed training Ukrainian fighter pilots and the president assured an expedited process from other nations to transfer F-16s to Ukraine after training is complete.

"On behalf of the American people, President Biden expressed his admiration for the bravery and sacrifice of the Ukrainian people fighting for their freedom and their secure future," the White House said in a press release announcing the call between the two presidents.

