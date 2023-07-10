Biden Plans To Nominate State Department Counselor Derek Chollet For Pentagon Position 

President Joe Biden is set to nominate State Department Counselor Derek Chollet to be the Pentagon’s undersecretary for policy, sources familiar with the matter say.

If he is confirmed, he will replace Colin Kahl, the federal agency’s top policy official who was narrowly confirmed by the Senate in 2021. Kahl has become a prominent face at the agency recently, testifying before Congress and briefing reporters on the decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine.



Bloomberg first reported Biden's plan to nominate Chollet.

During his time as the State Department counselor, Chollet has built a large portfolio. He is best known for helping strike a deal with Germany in 2021 that threatened sanctions and more if Russia cut gas supplies to Europe.