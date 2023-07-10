Biden Plans To Nominate State Department Counselor Derek Chollet For Pentagon Position  - The Messenger
Politics
Biden Plans To Nominate State Department Counselor Derek Chollet For Pentagon Position 

If confirmed, Chollet will Colin Kahl, who was narrowly confirmed in 2021

Published |Updated
Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
US State Department Counselor Derek Chollet briefs journalist in Jakarta on March 22, 2023.BAY ISMOYO/AFP via Getty Images

President Joe Biden is set to nominate State Department Counselor Derek Chollet to be the Pentagon’s undersecretary for policy, sources familiar with the matter say

If he is confirmed, he will replace Colin Kahl, the federal agency’s top policy official who was narrowly confirmed by the Senate in 2021. Kahl has become a prominent face at the agency recently, testifying before Congress and briefing reporters on the decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine. 

Bloomberg first reported Biden's plan to nominate Chollet.

During his time as the State Department counselor, Chollet has built a large portfolio. He is best known for helping strike a deal with Germany in 2021 that threatened sanctions and more if Russia cut gas supplies to Europe.

Read More
