Biden Piggybacks on Nikki Haley’s Comments on Trump, National Debt: ‘What She Said’

President Joe Biden was a fan of at least one moment of Wednesday night's Republican presidential debate, sharing a clip of former U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley roasting her fellow 2024 candidates over raising the national debt.

"You have Ron DeSantis, you have Tim Scott, you have Mike Pence, they all voted to raise the debt and Donald Trump added $8 trillion to our debt and our kids are never going to forgive us for this," Haley said in her opening remarks at the Fox News debate.

Biden piggybacked off the sentiment.

"What she said," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

When Trump left office, the national debt was approximately $28 trillion and today it sits at over $32 trillion.

Haley mentioned Biden in her remarks but insisted that Republicans also share responsibility for the growing national debt.

"The truth is that Biden didn't do this to us, our Republicans did this to us too," she said.