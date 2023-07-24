Biden Picks Veteran Capitol Hill Aide as New Legislative Director  - The Messenger
Biden Picks Veteran Capitol Hill Aide as New Legislative Director 

Shuwanza Goff will be be the first Black woman to hold the position, according to the White House

Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
President Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Joe Biden has selected longtime Capitol Hill aide Shuwanza Goff to be his new director of legislative affairs, the White House announced Monday.

Goff is set to become the first Black woman to hold the position, according to the White House, where she will be the main point person between Biden and members of Congress. Goff served as the deputy director of White House legislative affairs and House liaison earlier in the administration.

Biden called Goff a “proven leader and trusted voice on both sides of the aisle” in a statement.

“Shuwanza’s close partnership with my decades-long friends in the House and Senate, and her expertise, instincts and deep respect for the United States Congress will continue to serve our Administration and the American people well," Biden said.

In her previous job in the Biden White House, Goff played a key role in the administration's legislative accomplishments, starting with the COVID-19 relief bill, and the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Prior to her time in the Biden administration, Goff was a top aide to Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md.

