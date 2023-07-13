Biden on Yevgeny Prigozhin: ‘If I Were Him, I’d be Careful What I Ate’

President Joe Biden said on Thursday that no one knows for certain what the future holds for Russia's Wagner boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin, who hasn't been seen in public since he led an unsuccessful rebellion against the Kremlin.

"If I were him, I'd be careful what I ate," Biden said during a joint news conference with his Finnish counterpart President Sauli Niinistö in Helsinki. "I'd be keeping my eye on my menu. All kidding aside I, who knows? I don't know. I don't think any of us know for sure what the future of Prigozhin is in Russia."

Prigozhin has not been seen in public since his forces took over a major Russian city and came within 125 miles of Moscow last month, though according to recent media reports confirmed by the Kremlin, he has been traveling within Russia and even met with President Vladimir Putin since then.

At the same press conference, held after the conclusion of this week's NATO summit in Lithuania, Biden was asked what assurances he could give that the United States would remain a “reliable NATO partner” in years to come.

President Joe Biden addresses a joint press conference with Finland's President after the US-Nordic leaders summit in Helsinki on July 13, 2023. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Biden said that while “no one can guarantee the future,” it was the “best bet anyone can make” that the U.S. would remain in the alliance. He noted that there was strong support for NATO among the U.S. public and both parties in the congress, with the exception of “some extreme elements of one party,” a reference to Republican allies of former President and current GOP primary front-runner Donald Trump.

As president, Trump repeatedly disparaged NATO allies as free-riders on American security guarantees and threatened to leave the alliance unless European countries agreed to pay more for their own defense. Aides including former national security adviser John Bolton have said Trump would likely have tried to pull the U.S. out of NATO if he had been reelected.

This week, a bipartisan group of senators reintroduced a bill that would prevent the president from withdrawing from NATO without Congressional approval. Several versions of the resolution have failed to pass the Senate.

Biden also rejected the suggestion that the war in Ukraine could drag on for years, saying he did not believe “Russia could maintain the war forever,” given constraints on the country's resources. He expressed hope that if Ukraine would make “significant progress on the offensive,” it could pressure Russia into negotiations.