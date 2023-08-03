Biden on Whether He Will Watch Trump Arraignment: ‘No’

TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57
President Joe Biden on Thursday said he will not be following former President Donald Trump's arraignment at a D.C. court for his third indictment.
While riding his bike on a path in Rehoboth Beach, Del., CNN reporter Jay McMichael asked Biden if he would be watching when the former president is arraigned on Thursday afternoon. The president's answer was short.
"No," Biden said as he biked past.
The president and first lady have been on vacation in Delaware this week.
Shortly after the news of Trump's latest indictment went public on Tuesday, the Bidens dined at Matt's Fish Camp Lewes and then went to go see "Oppenheimer" at the movie theatre.
