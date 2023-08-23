Biden on His GOP Debate Expectations: ‘I Have None’

President Joe Biden said that he planned to catch at least some of the first Republican primary debate Wednesday night, but that he had no expectations for the event.

"I’m going to try to see — get as much as I can, yes," Biden said when asked by reporters whether he would watch the debate, according to a White House pool report.

He laughed and said "I have none," when asked about his expectations.

Biden is currently on vacation with his family at Lake Tahoe.

The GOP debate, hosted by Fox News, is set to take place Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET in Milwaukee.

Donald Trump, Biden's 2020 opponent and the frontrunner to be the Republican nominee in 2024, is not participating in the event.

The participating candidates are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramamswamy, former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott, S.C., former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, if he is able to take the stage despite his recent injury.