Biden Nominates Pentagon Policy Chief As Tuberville Continues Blockade of Appointments
Politics
Biden Nominates Pentagon Policy Chief As Tuberville Continues Blockade of Appointments

President Joe Biden announced that he will nominate Derek Chollet to serve as undersecretary of defense for policy Tuesday

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
President Joe Biden announced that he will nominate Derek Chollet to serve as undersecretary of defense for policy Tuesday even as Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., continues to block Senate confirmation of Defense Department roles.

Chollet currently serves as counselor to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who said his loss would be the Department of Defense’s gain in a tweet. Chollet has worked for the Department of Defense before, including as assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs, and said he was “humbled by the opportunity to return” in a tweet.

Tuberville has been slowing Senate confirmations of Defense nominations in protest of the department's policy of allowing women to take paid time off for abortions and paying for the expense of traveling out of state to receive an abortion. Typically, the Senate will approve such nominations en masse through a process known as unanimous consent, but with just one senator voting against, each candidate instead must be individually approved.

Without unanimous consent, these nominations can now take months, and Tuberville has been criticized for slowing the filling of roles Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says are of “national security” importance.

“I look forward to working with the Senate on my confirmation,” Chollet said in his tweet. 

If approved by the Senate, Chollet will replace Colin Kahl, who announced his planned departure from the role in May. Kahl is reportedly returning to Stanford University, where he is a tenured professor, as a part of a deal he struck with the university to take a two year-leave of absence to serve in the Biden administration.

