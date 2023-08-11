Inside the Biden-Newsom Relationship: How the California Governor Went From a Nuisance to a Top Ally

When California Gov. Gavin Newsom sparred with Fox News’ Sean Hannity in June and touted President Joe Biden’s accomplishments directly to the person who spends an hour each night attacking them, no one loved the contentious back-and-forth more than Biden and his top aides.

“We got a real kick out of [it],” said one Biden aide, who was still relishing the way in which Newsom fielded questions on the economy and how he fired back with relative ease.

The fact that a Biden aide was applauding Newsom – let alone telling a reporter about it – is notable in itself. For months, Biden aides were privately uncomfortable with the way that Newsom and some of his advisers were seemingly flirting with a presidential bid in media appearances and bombastic comments about the state of national politics.

But those feelings appear to have subsided. And Newsom – because of his ability to appear on Fox News with conservative hosts like Hannity – is now seen as one of Biden’s best surrogates heading into the next election.

Where Biden advisers used to grouse at Newsom for stoking speculation about whether he could run for president in Biden's place, they now applaud his vocal defense of the president and his willingness to confront the 2024 GOP field, as he is expected to do in a highly anticipated debate with Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall.

"He's good at making an argument,” the Biden aide said. “It's the kind of work you want surrogates doing. You want as many capable messengers as possible, singing from the same sheet together.”

This effort to effectively be the face of the Biden campaign’s attack operation is not just Newsom freelancing. The California governor’s team has kept Biden’s campaign in the loop on his media appearances, according to multiple sources familiar with the relationship, including the debate with DeSantis on Fox News.

A Biden adviser said the campaign’s view is that Newsom is an “incredibly effective surrogate and he has shown himself to be more than willing to do whatever the campaign needs, whether it is media, whether it is fundraising, whether it is helping mobilization efforts.”

The adviser added: “He is 100% on board.”

Newsom is particularly helpful, this aide said, in attacking the Republicans vying for Biden’s job. Those sorts of efforts free Biden up to tout his accomplishments, the first aide said, allowing Biden to “be more affirmative.”

The thinking on Newsom’s public-facing role is, in part, to use the speculation around the California governor swooping in to run in Biden’s place to their advantage. Multiple Democrats made the case that if the media is going to focus on Newsom because of that speculation, he might as well “scream from the mountain tops” that Biden is doing a good job, as one operative put it.

Newsom’s rising stock in Biden’s orbit is expected to be on full display next month, when the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute in Simi Valley, California hosts the second Republican presidential debate. Democratic operatives with knowledge of the messaging strategy around the debate said the plan was to have Newsom be the premier surrogate for Democrats, blanketing the airwaves as the party pushes back against the GOP’s messaging.

President Joe Biden is greeted by California Gov. Gavin Newsom upon arrival at Moffett Federal airfield in Mountain View, California, on June 19, 2023. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Different backgrounds, same goal

It does not appear that Biden and Newsom have a particularly close personal relationship – the two men come from different backgrounds, eras, and styles of Democratic politics – with their connection being more business than personal.

But the fruits of that relationship were on full display in June when Biden traveled to California, crisscrossing the state for a series of fundraisers and events. Newsom appeared alongside Biden throughout the West Coast swing, which further highlighted his role. He lauded Biden before top donors, calling him a “remarkable leader.”

“I am here Mr. President, as a proud American as a proud California mesmerized by not just your faith and devotion to this country, and the world we're trying to build, but by your results, by your action, by your passion, by your capacity to deliver,” he said at a fundraiser in the Bay Area.

Biden paid back the compliments, at one point calling Newsom “one of the best governors I’ve ever worked with” and referring to him as his “buddy.”

While Biden has been on the national stage far longer, the two Democrats crossed paths early in Newsom's career. Biden shouted out Newsom, then the mayor of San Francisco, during a White House event in 2009: “Instead of just talking about health care, mayors like Gavin Newsom in San Francisco have been ensuring that those in need receive it.”

Newsom is now on the Biden campaign’s national advisory board, along with other governors like Pennsylvania’s Josh Shapiro, Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer, and New Jersey’s Phil Murphy. A top Democratic operative close to the board said Newsom has been “a loyal and helpful surrogate.”

Elizabeth Ashford, a longtime communications strategist in California who worked for two governors in the state, and was also Kamala Harris’s chief of staff when she was state attorney general, said Newsom is a “good mirror” to the White House.

“He’s a young, vibrant leader who is simpatico to Biden’s priorities,” Ashford said.

But Newsom also fits the moment.

“I don’t think until recently that this level of ‘attack dog’ was required,” Ashford said. “The ante has been upped. So Governor Newsom is responding appropriately to the time we live in. We don’t live in a time when soft cuddling gets attention.”

“That kind of blunt and plain-spoken critique is something Republicans have been very good at and something Democrats are getting better at,” she concluded.