Biden Needed Young Voters in 2020. Democrats Warn He Can’t Take Them For Granted in 2024.

Young voters helped propel Joe Biden to victory over Donald Trump in 2020. But after a stinging defeat at the Supreme Court and stalled initiatives in Congress, keeping that key part of his coalition together will be critical to whether Biden can win four more years in the White House.

Generation Z voters — those born after 1996 — are more progressive, pro-government, and pro-racial diversity than other generations, according to a study by Pew Research Center, views that are far more consistent with Democrats. But in 2024, they are also presented with the conundrum of backing the oldest person ever to run for president and someone who has not been able to deliver on some of his most progressive promises from the 2020 campaign.

And polling has also shown that while the generation may share beliefs with Democrats, they are largely fed up with the two-party system and wish they had more options at the ballot box. This may also explain why young people are less likely to vote. In the 2022 midterm elections, only 27% of people aged 18 to 29 voted, far lower than the national turnout of 47%.

All of that, according to progressive leaders, has put pressure on Biden to continue delivering — especially on student loans after the Supreme Court struck down his debt relief plan.

"President Biden juiced enthusiasm on Day One when the decision came down by promising to use Higher Education Act authority he possesses and by calling out this increasingly illegitimate Supreme Court,” said Adam Green, co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee. “Now, the challenge is to keep enthusiasm high by continually promising to get the job done, figuring out a way to freeze payments in the short term, and continuing to call out this corrupted Court.”

A poll by the Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School found that Biden had a 36% approval rating with voters under 30 years old, down from the spring of 2022 when he was at 41%. Biden’s approval rating with all voters has consistently been in the low 40s.

Kevin Munoz, spokesman for the Biden campaign, said: "Young people are acutely impacted by the issues front and center in this election" and that Biden and Harris are "fighting for the future America's young people deserve, and as Democrats did in 2020 and 2022, we will meet younger Americans where they are and turn their energy into action as part of our winning 2024 coalition."

Biden, the oldest president in history, performed well with voters under the age of 30 in 2020, surprising some Democrats who thought his age and more moderate approach to politics would lead to slippage among the group. According to 2020 exit polls, 60% of voters aged 18-29 voted for Biden, compared to 36% for Trump.

That is a larger share of young voters than Hillary Clinton enjoyed four years earlier, when only 55% of young voters backed the Democrat, compared to 36% for Trump, according to 2016 exit polls.

Biden’s performance in 2020 was on par with Barack Obama’s 2012 bid, when the Democratic president known for invigorating younger voters carried 60% of voters under 30 years old. That was down from Obama's performance in 2008 when he won 66% of that age group.

“Biden may not have been the enthusiastic choice of young voters, but he was a means to an end: Banish Trump,” said Democratic strategist Basil Smikle. “Biden was more managerial, not the leader of a socio-political movement that often energizes young voters. Many look to be inspired, but Biden plays more to the intellectual, pragmatic choice.”

But there are questions about whether that sort of appeal has staying power with younger voters, especially considering how much of Biden’s agenda aimed at keeping that coalition together has either been stalled by Congress or stopped by the courts.

That most recently happened with Biden’s plan to forgive a portion of student loan debt for over 40 million borrowers, a program the Supreme Court struck down in June. Biden called the decision “wrong” and offered a more tailored policy response to the defeat, but it was distinctly less fulsome than his original plan.

The Biden administration announced Friday morning more than 800,000 borrowers would see a total of $39 billion in student loans forgiven due to a change in income-driven repayment plans.

Biden’s record on the environment, another issue that polls show younger voters care deeply about, has also been scattershot. While Biden has kept campaign promises like stopping the Keystone XL pipeline and rejoining the Paris Climate Accord, the president also broke his pledge to not allow oil and gas drilling on public lands.

Democratic strategist Eddie Vale said it wasn’t surprising that young voters are “stressed and uncertain.”

“They may be young but have already lived more than a lifetime of struggles,” he said, pointing to the pandemic and a flurry of shootings.

“Ensuring that they turn out will be the same two-part plan as 2020 and 2022,” Vale added. The first is highlighting Biden’s record of combating climate change, protecting abortion rights, and addressing mass shootings. While the second part is “highlighting Trump & MAGA Republicans’ extreme record that they are making easy every day with more abortion bans, more government shutdowns, and forcing people's student loans back on them.”

Haley Taylor Schlitz, a 20-year-old who this year unsuccessfully ran for a school board seat in suburban Fort Worth, Texas, said that quandary is not an issue as Republicans run further to the right on guns and education and question the validity of elections.

“A lot of people voted [in 2020] for Biden just because they didn't want Trump,” Schlitz said. But now that Biden has had four years in office and delivered on a host of Democratic priorities, she said, “a lot of people will vote for Biden because they actually want Biden.”

“We are getting the same anxiety and the same urgency of making sure Trump is not president again. But Biden now has a record of showing that he values Gen Z and our energy and diversity,” Schlitz concluded.

But not all polling backs up Schlitz’s upbeat views. A recent report by John Della Volpe, polling director at the Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics, found that while younger voters are more likely to identify with progressive values, they are less likely to vote, less likely to identify as Democrats, and more likely to believe politics is not the way to create change.

“While all of this could change in the months ahead; none of this is good for the party in power. None of this is good for our democracy,” wrote Della Volpe, who warned that all the reasons he was upbeat about youth turnout in the past three cycles are now “flashing red.”

Cristina Tzinztún Ramirez, president of young voter-focused NextGen America, said the biggest mistake Democrats could make is taking young voters for granted. “There needs to be a level of investment in young people to turn them out,” she said. “Demographics are not destiny.”

“In 2020, Joe Biden, it is true, was not the youth vote candidate. It was the old guy named Bernie Sanders,” said Tzinztún Ramirez, referring to the 81-year-old progressive senator who challenged Biden in the primary. “And Biden still performed incredibly well with young voters because young people understood and they understand even more these days what's at stake with the opposition.”