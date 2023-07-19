Biden Narrowly Tops Trump in Hypothetical Rematch: Poll - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Biden Narrowly Tops Trump in Hypothetical Rematch: Poll

President Biden showed 43% of support, against 41% for Trump, and 39% for DeSantis

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

President Joe Biden holds a narrow advantage over former President Donald Trump in a possible 2024 matchup according to a new Morning Consult poll released on Tuesday.

The poll also shows Biden with a narrow advantage over other Republicans in the field.

In a hypothetical rematch against Trump, Biden leads by 2 percentage points — 43% versus 41%. The president holds a 4-point lead over top Trump rival Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — 43% versus 39%, with more respondents saying they wouldn't know who to vote for in this scenario.

Joe Biden and Donald Trump
Joe Biden and Donald TrumpAlex Wong/Getty Images; Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Read More

The poll, taken between July 14 and 16, sampled around 6,000 voters with a margin of error of 1 percentage point.

When it comes to the Republican primary, Trump is still leading with 55% of support. DeSantis follows, with 20%, and Vivek Ramaswamy is in third place with Mike Pence in fourth at 8% and 7% respectively. This poll included 2,476 potential Republican primary voters, with a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

While 40% of Republican voters said they have DeSantis as their second option, 17% said they would choose Ramaswamy as their backup.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.