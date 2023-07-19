Biden Narrowly Tops Trump in Hypothetical Rematch: Poll
President Biden showed 43% of support, against 41% for Trump, and 39% for DeSantis
President Joe Biden holds a narrow advantage over former President Donald Trump in a possible 2024 matchup according to a new Morning Consult poll released on Tuesday.
The poll also shows Biden with a narrow advantage over other Republicans in the field.
In a hypothetical rematch against Trump, Biden leads by 2 percentage points — 43% versus 41%. The president holds a 4-point lead over top Trump rival Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — 43% versus 39%, with more respondents saying they wouldn't know who to vote for in this scenario.
The poll, taken between July 14 and 16, sampled around 6,000 voters with a margin of error of 1 percentage point.
When it comes to the Republican primary, Trump is still leading with 55% of support. DeSantis follows, with 20%, and Vivek Ramaswamy is in third place with Mike Pence in fourth at 8% and 7% respectively. This poll included 2,476 potential Republican primary voters, with a margin of error of 2 percentage points.
While 40% of Republican voters said they have DeSantis as their second option, 17% said they would choose Ramaswamy as their backup.
