Biden Gearing Up for New Grand Canyon National Monument to Block Uranium Mining: Report

President Joe Biden is reportedly gearing up to establish a national monument in the Grand Canyon that would protect the area from uranium mining, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

Totaling 1.1 million acres of land the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument has been a passion project of local tribes and environmentalists who have spent years lobbying to protect the area, five sources familiar with the matter told the Post.

Uranium mining can threaten aquifers and water supplies in surrounding areas.

The president is slated to do a tour of Arizona next week where he will make stops focused on his climate change and environmental agenda.

Tribal and environmental groups who have been involved in advocating for the monument have been informed by federal officials to be available for a potential Grand Canyon announcement early next week, during the president's travel, sources who spoke under the condition of anonymity because the plans have not been made public yet, said.

As a way to honor the Native American connections to the land, the monument will be names with designations from two tribes: for the Havasupai Tribe, Baaj Nwaavjo means "where tribes roam" and for the Hopi Tribe, I’tah Kukveni means "our footprints," the Post reported. Other tribes are advocating for Hualapai to be added, meaning "People of the Tall Pines."

"This monument will show that we are beginning to protect the lands of the world," Dianna Sue White Dove Uqualla, a Havasupai Tribal Council member, said in a statement to the Post ahead of the monument's official announcement.

Executives in the uranium industry have voiced a strong opposition to the proposal, calling it "needless."

"Creating a National Monument in Northern Arizona would erect a needless, unscientific barrier to the responsible development of some of America’s best clean energy resources," Scott Melbye, executive vice president of Uranium Energy and president of the Uranium Producers of America told the Post in an email he sent in May when rumors of the protections began to surface.

Exact plans for the national monument have not yet been released.