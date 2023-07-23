Biden? Mayorkas? Garland? GOP Weighs Who to Impeach

House Republicans devising a gambit to impeach President Joe Biden or a few of his top administration officials are divided — not over whether, but who — to target first.

Intent on retaining power and winning the White House next year, the House GOP majority has expended much energy drilling the Biden administration on a myriad of hot-button political issues. They've trained particular focus of their oversight and investigations on the president’s family, the southern border and federal law enforcement.

Republicans want to cast an impeachment net far and wide, but they lack consensus on who to reel in first.

“I think [Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro] Mayorkas is really, quite frankly, the low-hanging fruit,” Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told The Messenger.

Biggs, a border hawk and chairman of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, said the immigration issue is the “most salient, the most obvious.”

Republicans have spent perhaps more time focusing on the southern border than any other single issue since Biden entered the White House. Two and a half years of shining light on the U.S.-Mexico border situation has made immigration one of the most visible and — according to a recent Gallup poll — important issues to GOP voters heading into the 2024 election.

Which may explain why Biggs' and others' have set newfound sights on Mayorkas as the first to indict.

Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, agrees that Mayorkas “should be our number one target.”

“You cannot be in his position and think you should continue to hold this job and you’ve done absolutely nothing about it for the past two and a half years,” Hunt told The Messenger last week.

Impeachment articles have already been filed against the Homeland Security secretary, despite the fact that illegal border crossings are at their lowest point in more than two years.

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., also told The Messenger he supports launching the impeachment train with Mayorkas.

But while they and other Republicans — especially those from border states like Texas and Arizona — think Mayorkas is enemy No. 1, others are adamant that officials at the Department of Justice should get the boot first.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has drawn the ire of Republicans who argue he has presided over the "weaponization" of federal law enforcement against Biden’s political rivals. They also allege Garland has protected Hunter Biden, the president’s son, who is scheduled to formally admit guilt to minor tax charges on Wednesday as part of his plea deal with the Department of Justice.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., drove the idea of a Garland impeachment to the forefront last month based on allegations from two IRS whistleblowers who have become cause célèbres of GOP investigations into the Biden family.

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told The Messenger on Thursday that “the first person we’re dealing with” is Garland.

“It is without question, after yesterday’s hearing, that the Department of Justice obstructed justice,” Donalds said, referencing the whistleblowers' claims to the House Oversight panel that Department of Justice prosecutors gave Hunter Biden favorable treatment during the tax investigation. “My view is we have to chase that down at DOJ, that’s number one.”

Yet there are others who say the House Republican conference should go for an all-out blitz of the Biden administration and nail them all to the wall.

“All of the above,” said Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., when asked if the House should impeach Biden, Garland or Mayorkas.

Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., said he thinks both Mayorkas and Garland are worthy of impeachment. Even Donalds, who prefers to focus on Garland, said he thinks Biden has committed impeachable offenses by allegedly profiting off his son acting as an agent of a foreign country.

Clyde, who wants Republicans to start with Mayorkas, said, “There’s a few others as well that can handle that treatment… we go to Garland next.”

But Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chairman of the House Oversight Committee, pointed out the elephant in the room: It would be nearly impossible to get a Democratic-controlled Senate to convict any single Biden official impeached by the House.

“I don’t think there’s any secret how I would vote if given the opportunity to vote on impeachment for Mayorkas, Merrick Garland and Joe Biden,” Comer said. “The reality of the situation is, the Senate’s never gonna convict.”