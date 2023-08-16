One Year After Teaming Up, Biden and Manchin Are At Odds Over the Inflation Reduction Act

When President Joe Biden signed his signature climate legislation into law last August, he looked over his shoulder and handed the pen to one of the five people flanking him: Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

But one year after the pair of centrist Democrats worked together to create the signature law, they have only drifted apart, attempting to sell the Inflation Reduction Act to the public in starkly different ways.

Biden will mark the one-year anniversary of the law with a big speech at the White House on Wednesday, according to the White House, which frames the legislation as “the biggest investment in climate action history.” The White House is also dispatching Vice President Kamala Harris and other administration officials to various states this week, including Washington, Nevada, Virginia, Alaska, Florida, Kansas, Colorado, California, New York and Alabama.

The president has expressed regret in recent days over the law’s name, which Manchin crafted alongside Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., after Biden’s framework fell apart. Biden said at a fundraiser that week that the Inflation Reduction Act “has nothing to do with inflation.”

Meanwhile, Manchin has claimed the law has reduced the nation’s debt and touted how it has lowered prescription drug costs and advanced an “all-of-the-above energy policy.”

In a lengthy statement Wednesday, Manchin accused “some across both parties and the Administration” of playing “political games” with the IRA, which he praised as “one of the most historic pieces of legislation passed in decades for working and middle class families.”

“Make no mistake, the IRA is exactly the kind of legislation that in normal political times both political parties would proudly embrace because it is about putting the interests of Americans and West Virginians first,” Manchin said. “Going forward I will push back on those who seek to undermine this significant legislation for their respective political agenda, and that begins with my unrelenting fight against the Biden Administration’s efforts to implement the IRA as a radical climate agenda instead of implementing the IRA that was passed into law.”

The White House has invited every member of Congress to the event Wednesday who voted for the legislation, along with individuals who have benefited from the law, as well as state and local elected officials, labor and climate leaders and other stakeholders. Manchin, however, is expected to skip the event.

Allies acknowledge the senator has been frustrated and even “pissed off” over the implementation of the law, in the words of one source who has spoken to Manchin.

Manchin, who is up for reelection in West Virginia in 2024 but is entertaining the possibility of running for president as a third-party candidate, is “strategically running away” from Biden, as one Democratic strategist put it, for self-preservation in his state.

Former President Donald Trump carried West Virginia by nearly 40 points in 2020, and Manchin, who revealed in an interview last week that he’s thought about leaving the Democratic Party and becoming an independent, has long been viewed as the only Democrat who could win there.

“A lot of this is performative for him,” said the Democratic strategist, who was granted anonymity to speak candidly. “You would rather the author of the legislation not be playing politics and be publicly supportive, but it is what it is.”

Manchin has publicly been at odds with the White House in recent months. In March, he published an editorial in The Wall Street Journal headlined, “Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act Betrayal.” In April, the senator threatened to vote to repeal the law because he said the administration broke its promise to safeguard the availability of cheap fossil fuel to meet domestic energy needs.

“They broke their word to the American public,” Manchin said on Fox News at the time. “The legislation was balanced. In the next 10 years, we are going to have enough fossil fuel to run our country and to help allies around the world.”

White House officials acknowledge it’s not the first time Biden and Manchin have had disagreements. But one White House aide said the president and Manchin have always had a solid and candid relationship, and Biden has always tried to give him the space he needs on particularly thorny issues.

“We have a strong and productive relationship with Senator Manchin,” a second White House aide said. “The president and Senator Manchin share similar values — including a commitment to helping working people, middle-class families, and communities that have been left behind.”

The aide said the administration is implementing the law as it was written and achieving many of the president’s and Manchin’s shared goals, including reducing the deficit and costs for hardworking families, ensuring American energy security, bringing home supply chains and manufacturing, creating good-paying jobs and investing in energy communities and towns across the U.S.

“The Inflation Reduction Act is working,” the aide added. “Since it was passed, we’ve seen businesses invest over $110 billion in manufacturing and clean energy, which will create tens of thousands of good-paying jobs.”

Manchin shocked Washington when he announced in July 2022 an agreement with Schumer to vote on a climate, health care and tax package. Within three weeks of that announcement, the IRA passed both chambers of Congress and became law.

Biden is hoping the law, which caps insulin prices for Medicare recipients at $35 a month and invests hundreds of billions of dollars into energy security and climate change, will boost his reelection prospects as he campaigns for four more years.

During a speech in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Biden touted the signature legislation while highlighting the anniversary, saying it passed “without one single member of the other team voting for it.”

“When I think climate, I think jobs. That’s not a joke,” he said.

This story has been updated with a Wednesday statement from Manchin.