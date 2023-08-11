Biden Lawyers In Talks With Special Counsel Over Classified Documents Interview Terms: Report 

President Joe Biden's attorneys and the special counsel investigating his handling of classified documents are reportedly in negotiations over whether or not the president will be interviewed, NBC News reported.
The investigation has operated the radar for many months, but now discussions over how, when, and where the interview would take place, along with the scope of the questions are occurring between Biden's legal team and the Department of Justice, two unnamed sources familiar with the situation told NBC News.
Documents found at Biden's Rehoboth Beach, Del., home were mostly related to his vice presidency, with some pertaining to his time as a U.S. senator.
The searches did, however, also turn up notebooks that Biden kept before he was elected to office, which might contain sensitive information.
For Biden, special counsel Robert Hur is tasked with learning how more than two dozen classified documents were found at a Washington, D.C., think tank housing records from Biden’s time as the No. 2 under President Barack Obama, plus several more documents found at his Delaware home after Biden concluded his time as vice president.
The news on the probe into the president's handling of classified documents comes after former President Donald Trump was indicted in Miami after documents he took from the White House after his presidency concluded were found in his Palm Beach home, Mar-A-Lago.
In defending himself, Trump has pointed his finger at the documents found in Biden's home behind his "red Corvette."
Biden and his attorneys are reported to have voluntarily conducted the searches or consented to the federal searches. No evidence has emerged so far that Biden knowingly prevented federal authorities from recovering classified documents.
