Biden Launches First National Strategy Against Antisemitism

President Joe Biden announced on Thursday the first U.S. National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism, a document with over 50 pages of detailed steps.

The strategy was launched along with a videotaped speech from the president and remarks from Doug Emhoff, Vice President Harris' husband and the first Jewish spouse in the White House.

“I know the fear. I know the pain. I know the anger that Jews are living with because of this epidemic of hate,” Emhoff said. “We are committed to making sure that everyone can live openly, proudly and safely in their own communities.”

The plan includes using federal nondiscrimination laws to fight antisemitic discriminations, addressing the issue in schools and on college campuses and increasing security for Jewish events.

Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-NY, the most senior Jewish member of Congress who has fought against antisemitism all throughout his mandates, applauded Biden's strategy.

"The strategy’s release today marks a historic milestone in the Biden-Harris administration’s extraordinary emphasis on combating antisemitism amidst a harrowing uptick in antisemitic attacks across the country," Nadler said. "Of course, the work is far from over."

The plan was also well-received by institutions such as the Jewish Democratic Council of America. In a statement, the CEO Halie Soifer praised the steps listed out.

"Given his remarkable leadership, Jewish Dems will continue to proudly stand with President Biden and other elected officials and candidates who share his commitment to combating antisemitism and hatred in all its forms," Soifer said.