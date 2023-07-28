Biden Jokes GOP May Try to Impeach Him with Inflation Cooling

President Joe Biden joked on Friday that Republican lawmakers are going to try to impeach him now that their economic attacks are less potent with inflation rates decreasing.

“The Washington Post suggested Republicans may have to find something else to criticize me for, now that inflation is coming down,” Biden said during a speech on his economic agenda in Auburn, Maine. “Maybe they’ll decide to impeach me because it’s coming down. I don't know. I love that one.”

Inflation was down again in June, with prices falling for automobiles and gasoline, according to data released Friday from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Speaking at Auburn Manufacturing Inc., Biden argued that manufacturing has been revitalized as a result his economic agenda, which his White House has dubbed as “Bidenomics.” During his stop, the president signed an executive order that will boost the incentive to manufacture new inventions in the U.S. that are developed using taxpayers dollars.

House Republicans have indicated they are building a case to open an impeachment inquiry against Biden.

President Joe Biden waves toward visitors watching the departure as he walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House July 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

After facing pressure from the right-wing members of his party, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Monday said that an investigation by Republican lawmakers into the Biden family’s business dealings are "rising to the level of impeachment inquiry."

McCarthy clarified on Tuesday that he was not announcing an impeachment inquiry.

The president has been promoting his economic agenda after officially announcing he would run for reelection. He has visited several battleground states, such as Pennsylvania, as part of his tour promoting “Bidenomics.”

Biden's visit Friday marked his first trip to Maine as president. He traveled to the state's 2nd Congressional District, which former President Donald Trump won in 2016 and 2020.

Biden said he made a commitment to be a president for all Americans, despite whether they voted for him. He said the “vast majority” of money is going into red states.

“I’m not picking winners and losers based on who they voted for,” he said. “I’m picking winners and losers based on the need they have in their communities.”

But Biden still took aim at Republicans who voted against the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, but then take credit when the programs benefit their districts and states.

He specifically highlighted “the distinguished senator from Alabama,” likely a reference to GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville. Biden has also been feuding with Tuberville over his block on military promotions.

Nicole Gaudiano contributed.