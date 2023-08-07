Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your Prime - The Messenger
Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your Prime

The 80-year-old president complimented the 74-year-old manager of the reigning World Series champions

Zachary Leeman
President Joe Biden made light of concerns about his age on Monday while hosting the World Series Champion Houston Astros at the White House.

While speaking, the 80-year-old Biden addressed Astros manager 74-year-old Dusty Baker and said they could connect on being accused of being past their prime.

"Dusty, it wasn’t easy. People counted you out, saying you’re past your prime. Hell, I know something about that," the president joked.

Republicans often criticize Biden's age and tendency towards public gaffes. 2024 GOP hopeful Nikki Haley has called for a mental competency test for public officials over 75 years old.

The Astros won the 2022 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Biden said the "whole country" was rooting for Dusty and the Astros.

In an interview last month, Biden said critics who called out his age aren't "right or wrong."

"They’re not right or wrong," he said. "Look, to use the phrase again, I think we’re at an inflection point. I think the world is changing. And I think there is one thing that comes with age, if you’re — been honest about it your whole life, and that is some wisdom."

