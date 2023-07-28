Biden Isn’t Getting Credit For an Improving Economy, But Democrats Aren’t Worried – Yet 

President Joe Biden is traveling the country ahead of his reelection bid to sell his economic agenda, buoyed by a series of strong economic indicators, even as a string of polls show Americans aren’t buying his pitch — at least not yet.

But the disconnect between the latest economic signals and polls about Biden’s handling of the issue has yet to worry many Democrats, a unique situation for a party known for worrying. The reason? Confidence that the polling is just lagging behind the economic indicators and belief that voters are just as skeptical of former President Donald Trump’s populist pitch.

Biden will travel to Brunswick, Maine on Friday to tout his economic vision at a manufacturing facility in the state, centering his pitch on the litany of legislation that passed through Congress in his first two years in the White House. But as Biden continues his “Bidenomics” push, polls show voters have yet to connect a recent increase in positive economic data to the president.

On Thursday, Biden’s White House touted a series of positive economic markers, from 12 months of decline in inflation to high consumer confidence to the economy exceeding expectations by growing by 2.4% in the second quarter of 2023.

But that data is confronting the reality that Americans have been experiencing high inflation for years, raising the prices of everything from gas to groceries to other household goods. That has soured many Americans on the state of the economy: An NBC poll in June found 74% of Americans believed the county was on the “wrong track”; a Gallup poll in the same month found 64% of Americans had little or no confidence in Biden’s ability to handle the economy; and an ​​Associated Press/NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll in July found that 34% of voters approved of Biden’s handling of the economy.

Mark Zandi, the chief economist at Moody’s Analytics and someone the Biden White House often cites, predicted that inflation will moderate in the coming months and “people will start to feel better.” But, he said, “I don’t think they are going to feel great for a while because they are paying a lot more.”

Plus, other economic hurdles loom for Biden. Zandi said a possible government shutdown this fall, the potential for oil prices to rise again, and high-interest rates could continue to put a lot of pressure on the financial system and weaken the market.

If any of these scenarios occur, he said, “Headwinds for reelection will be very daunting” for Biden.

In a surprising twist for the “bedwetting” party, Democrats seem more invigorated by the economic indicators and less worried about the polling – primarily because of deep skepticism that Trump, the Republican frontrunner for the presidential nomination, will be able to recapture that populist messaging that first vaulted him to the White House in 2016. Trump will travel to Erie, Pennsylvania on Saturday, a markedly working-class county that he shockingly won in 2016 before Biden flipped it in 2020.

Part of the belief is simple: Voters who bought Trump’s populism in 2016 rejected him four years later, electing Biden.

“A populist message from any of the GOP candidates running for president has zero credibility as all of them campaign on returning to the failed trickle-down playbook that screwed over American workers for decades,” said TJ Ducklo, a Biden campaign spokesperson.

But the other reason is more personal for Democrats: An acknowledgment that Biden, someone with deep ties to unions and blue-collar workers, is not Hillary Clinton.

“Joe Biden, obviously, culturally, is very different” than Clinton, said Democratic Rep. Brendan Boyle, who represents northeast Philadelphia. “He is very comfortable in union halls and among working-class people, in a way that, candidly, Hillary Clinton was just not.

“In 2016, [Trump] was able to con enough people in my state and Michigan, and Wisconsin that he was elected president. The problem for him in 2024 is he has a record, he is not the blank slate he was in 2016,” Boyle added, noting that when Biden announced his budget proposal this year, he did so at a union hall in his district. “That is the kind of thing that, frankly, never happened in the 2016 campaign.”

Erie on Trump’s mind

Trump, by returning to northwest Pennsylvania on Saturday, is effectively returning to the site of one of his most astonishing victories of the 2016 election. Erie County, with its concentration of manufacturing jobs and union workers, had long voted for Democratic presidential nominees, including Barack Obama by 20 percentage points in 2008.

Seizing on manufacturing job losses and unpopular trade deals, Trump overcame the county’s leftward lean to win the county by less than two percentage points in 2016, a harbinger of his ability to win over registered Democrats that allowed him to win the White House.

Four years later, Trump’s reelection was weighed down by some of the less-than-populist decisions he made in the White House – namely the vast disapproval of his tax cuts that overwhelmingly benefited wealthy Americans – and he lost the county by a similar margin.

Liz Shuler, president of the Biden-backing AFL-CIO, said Trump lost a county like Erie, in part, because his "legacy is defined by trampling on workers and cutting deals for himself."

"There’s always more work to do, but it’s no contest," Shuler said, calling Biden the most "most pro-union, pro-worker president of our lifetimes."

National exit polls from the 2020 election showed that voters were split 49%-49% over whether Biden or Trump would better handle the economy. But an ABC News/Washington Post poll released in May revealed that 54% of those surveyed say Trump did a “better job” of handling the economy as president. The same survey showed that 36% said Biden has done a better job on economic issues.

Part of the reason, Republican strategist Doug Heye explained, is because of inflation. And he and other operatives say Trump could win back some of these voters if everyday costs are still too high as the election draws closer.

“Most of what we've seen has been positive lately, recessionary fears have eased, but

I go back to voter attitudes on inflation,” Heye said, adding that gas, for example, is still more expensive than when Biden became president.

“When I’m outside of DC, the word I hear the most is ‘prices,’” he added, saying Trump could benefit from that view if he were the nominee.

Robert Wolf, the former chairman of UBS Americas, who is close to the White House, acknowledged this reality.

“Inflation hit this country hard for the first time in decades and it impacts everyone every day,” said Wolf. “Although it has come down every month since the peak and down quite dramatically, prices are still higher for many goods and services and this better environment takes time to be truly felt.”

‘Branding matters’

For Biden, the only way to link how voters see his handling of the economy with strong economic news is to sell his own successes.

While the White House has sought to pitch its economic accomplishments and plans in recent weeks, Democrats have quietly complained about the marketing efforts to show voters that the administration’s policies have helped improve the economy.

“We’ve failed miserably when it comes to showing voters the work we’ve done,” one Democratic strategist said, who was granted anonymity to give a candid assessment of Biden’s sales job on the economy. “All voters care about is their bottom line and they see things have only gotten more expensive the past few years.”

Democratic strategist Jamal Simmons, who worked for Vice President Kamala Harris until earlier this year, acknowledged there’s more work to be done to sell the economic plan to voters.

“Bidenomics is a good argument. It will be better when the administration makes it even more plain to everyone’s day-to-day concerns,” Simmons said. “People want to hear how many people like them are benefiting from this growth and those arguments are made state by state and demographic by demographic.”

Mark Cuban, the entrepreneur, and Shark Tank co-host, said the White House needs to do a better job branding its achievements.

“Branding matters in politics,” said Cuban, who endorsed Biden in 2020 and called him “the right choice for business” in an Instagram Live interview at the time. “They need someone or a group of people who are charismatic, have existing visibility, and are not politicians that spend their days and nights connecting to people online and in real life.

“They don't have anyone standing up for them so it's easy for anyone to throw darts at them,” Cuban added. “Everyone and anyone can always do a better job of selling. But I don't think there are enough hours in the day to govern and promote as is needed.”