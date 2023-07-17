Biden Invites Netanyahu To Meet In US During Phone Call Monday - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Biden Invites Netanyahu To Meet In US During Phone Call Monday

Biden is set to meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the White House on Tuesday

Published |Updated
Aneeta Mathur-Ashton and Rebecca Morin
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

President Joe Biden invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to meet in the US after the two leaders spoke over the phone Monday.

"The Prime Minister responded positively to the invitation and it was agreed that the Israeli and U.S. teams would coordinate the details of the meeting," read a statement from Netanyahu's office.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby confirmed the phone call during Monday's White House press briefing, saying that Biden and Netanyahu agreed to meet "probably" before the end of the year.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Sunday, June 25, 2023.Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP, File
Read More

Netanyahu has pushed in the past for a meeting with Biden at the White House, but Kirby said the exact location and date are yet to be determined.

Kirby said Biden and Netanyahu spoke about a "broad range" of issues during their call, and that the president "underscored his ironclad unwavering commitment to Israel security."

The phone call came as Biden is set to meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the White House on Tuesday. Herzog will also address a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.

Tensions between the two countries have been high in recent months after Biden criticized Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan that rolled out amid widespread domestic protests.

Kirby said that Biden reiterated during his call with Netanyahu "the need for the broadest possible consensus" in the debate over judicial reform in Israel.

Biden had said in March that he didn't plan to meet with Netanyahu "in the near term."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.