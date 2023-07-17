Biden Invites Netanyahu To Meet In US During Phone Call Monday

President Joe Biden invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to meet in the US after the two leaders spoke over the phone Monday.

"The Prime Minister responded positively to the invitation and it was agreed that the Israeli and U.S. teams would coordinate the details of the meeting," read a statement from Netanyahu's office.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby confirmed the phone call during Monday's White House press briefing, saying that Biden and Netanyahu agreed to meet "probably" before the end of the year.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Sunday, June 25, 2023. Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP, File

Netanyahu has pushed in the past for a meeting with Biden at the White House, but Kirby said the exact location and date are yet to be determined.

Kirby said Biden and Netanyahu spoke about a "broad range" of issues during their call, and that the president "underscored his ironclad unwavering commitment to Israel security."

The phone call came as Biden is set to meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the White House on Tuesday. Herzog will also address a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.

Tensions between the two countries have been high in recent months after Biden criticized Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan that rolled out amid widespread domestic protests.

Kirby said that Biden reiterated during his call with Netanyahu "the need for the broadest possible consensus" in the debate over judicial reform in Israel.

Biden had said in March that he didn't plan to meet with Netanyahu "in the near term."