Biden Invites Netanyahu To Meet In US During Phone Call Monday
Biden is set to meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the White House on Tuesday
President Joe Biden invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to meet in the US after the two leaders spoke over the phone Monday.
"The Prime Minister responded positively to the invitation and it was agreed that the Israeli and U.S. teams would coordinate the details of the meeting," read a statement from Netanyahu's office.
National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby confirmed the phone call during Monday's White House press briefing, saying that Biden and Netanyahu agreed to meet "probably" before the end of the year.
- Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu Will Remain Hospitalized Overnight
- ‘Pretty Woman’ Producer Set to Testify Against Benjamin Netanyahu
- Netanyahu just pulled off another incredible comeback. Here’s what it means for Israel and the US.
- Opposition Leader Takes the Stand in Netanyahu Corruption Trial
- Netanyahu Rushed to Hospital for Pacemaker Amid Widespread Protests Across Israel
Netanyahu has pushed in the past for a meeting with Biden at the White House, but Kirby said the exact location and date are yet to be determined.
Kirby said Biden and Netanyahu spoke about a "broad range" of issues during their call, and that the president "underscored his ironclad unwavering commitment to Israel security."
The phone call came as Biden is set to meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the White House on Tuesday. Herzog will also address a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.
Tensions between the two countries have been high in recent months after Biden criticized Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan that rolled out amid widespread domestic protests.
Kirby said that Biden reiterated during his call with Netanyahu "the need for the broadest possible consensus" in the debate over judicial reform in Israel.
Biden had said in March that he didn't plan to meet with Netanyahu "in the near term."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics