Biden Celebrates One Year of Inflation Reduction Act, but Stresses There’s ‘More Work to Do’ on the Economy

President Joe Biden on Wednesday celebrated the anniversary of his signature climate, health care and tax legislation, but said that more needed to be done for the economy amid continuing concerns over inflation.

“I'm not here to declare victory on the economy. Our economy is stronger and better than any industrial nation in the world right now,” Biden said during remarks at the White House. “But we have more work to do.”

The event came one year to the day after Biden signed into law the legislation, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, which lowered prescription drug prices and invested in clean energy manufacturing. The president and other White House officials have traveled across the country this summer to promote the law, as well as the bipartisan infrastructure act, as key parts of his economic agenda.

While Biden criticized Republicans generally during his speech, he avoided talking about his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, whose legal woes have dominated the political news cycle for months.

Trump is now facing four separate indictments, with the latest charges coming from Georgia on Monday. Biden has steered clear of commenting publicly on the indictments, hoping to create an implicit contrast with his potential 2024 Republican opponent by focusing on his administration's accomplishments.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the first anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act in the East Room at the White House on August 16, 2023 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Biden expressed optimism for the future of America Wednesday, saying that it’s “still a country that believes in honesty, decency and integrity.”

“Let me tell you, they're telling us America's failing,” Biden said. “They're dead wrong. America isn't failing. America is winning.”

Biden alluded to some of his detractors in his speech, but did not mention anyone by name. In recent weeks, Biden has called out several Republican lawmakers, including Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Tommy Tubberville, R-Ala., and Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

"One congressperson who's been particularly strident about me laid out all that we did – we just took it and used it in an ad,” Biden said Wednesday, referencing Greene.